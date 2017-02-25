NEW! SLR Lounge Quarterly Plans are Here!

How To Create Freckles For Portraits Without Photoshop

February 25th 2017 3:31 PM

The definition of beauty is evolving. Gone are the days when only flawless, porcelain looking skin was the end all be all definition and standard of the term. We are living in a world that is beginning to welcome diversity with open arms. It is as if we crave something other than what is being force fed to us.

Freckles are rapidly gaining popularity within the evolution of beauty. In fact, freckles are becoming so popular that people are opting to go the distance and get them tattooed on their faces. Portrait photographers have been ahead of this curve for a while now. Freckles are making a mark in many photographer’s portfolios.

Freckles create added interest in portraits and can be enhanced and/or created with various editing programs. For those that do not have freckles, there are less invasive way of adding them. Tattoos are not necessary.

Photographer Mathieu Stern shares a better way to add faux freckles prior to the photoshoot by using water, various shades of watercolor paint, a toothbrush and a Q-tip. Pour a little bit of water into a dish. Use the toothbrush to mix the paint and create shades that are believable. Dip the toothbrush into the mixture and then gently spray it onto the model, placing a higher concentration on the areas such as the nose and cheeks that would usually have more freckles. Use a wet Q-tip to fix any spills and then let dry.

This real life application is a very inexpensive and noninvasive method of adding freckles to a photoshoot. The results are stunning.

About

Brittany is a fashion and beauty photographer who recently relocated to NYC from Montana. She photographs the way she has always wanted to feel and believes in the power of raw simplicity. When not behind a camera she can usually be found at a local coffeeshop, teaching fitness classes at the YMCA, or baking something fabulous in the kitchen.

