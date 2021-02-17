Given the last year, looking for something magic to take us out of this world is pretty common. But creating those effects in our photos & videos can be pretty overwhelming, especially when you don’t know where to start. Well in this recent video from our friends at Phlearn, Aaron Nace will show you how to light up your photos with an out-of-this-world glow effect in Adobe Photoshop!

In this in-depth & nearly 40 minute video, you’ll learn how to create a glowing ring effect from scratch, integrate it into your photograph, add particle effects with a custom brush, (and how to avoid it looking “too photoshopped”), and even more!

Be sure to check out the full video above for all the details in this incredible step-by-step guide from Nace.

*content shared with permission