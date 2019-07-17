How to Become a Full-Time YouTuber featuring Mango Street & Artlist.io

Life as a creative can be daunting enough on it’s own, but life as a creative who runs a full-time content creation channel on YouTube is a whole extra level of intense! It takes a lot to meet your schedules, keep your audience happy and engaged, and most importantly, to keep growing as a creative AND your channels subscription.

In this video from Artlist.io, the duo behind the successful YouTube channel “Mango Street” reveal their secrets for becoming full-time YouTubers and what drives them to keep creating. Get an inside look into the creative minds of those who are going viral as they answer some of the most common questions from people interested in starting up their own channels.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what was covered in this video & blog post:

Recognize a Need & How To Get Started

What did you do before YouTube?

Why did you start?

Where do you get your ideas from?

What is the work process like?

How did you build your brand? How can you stay true to your brand?

How do you deal with burnout?

You Never Know What’s Going To Happen

How do you get those brand & partnership deals?

What’s the secret to making a viral video

Is the life of a YouTuber as awesome as it seems?

Pick A Lane

What’s the best advice for starting a YouTube Channel?

There’s a lot to take in from this 10 minute video so be sure to give it a thorough watch & check out the full Q&A interview on Artlist’s blog here. The answers may not be what you expect as most people don’t realize how much time is involved in “running your business” as the self-employed life as a creative isn’t as glamorous as you’d expect. While the videos and photography are absolutely amazing, the amount of time creating those is nothing when compared to the time spent on emails, banking, and marketing/business needs. So be sure to plan ahead, and most importantly, stay creative!

Be Sure to check out Mango Street’s YouTube channel here as well as the rest of the Artlist.io Blog Posts here for some additional incredible content and information.

*Images & Video shared with permission from creators.