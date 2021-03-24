“The idea of sitting down in front of a blank page, or a blank screen, and creating something out of nothing used to petrify me.” says photographer JP Stones. “The idea of a blank page and creative block is synonymous for me as they always seemed to go hand in hand. But luckily, that’s not the only way to be creative.”

In this new video from JP, he breaks down all the things that blocked him as a “Creative.” Like myself when he started, he got the gear, read the manuals from to back, and assumed that the technical knowledge would fill the gap to make up for the lack of perceived creative and artistic talent. If we know HOW to take the shot, surely we can figure out how to capture that magic moment right?!

Sometimes, it’s just not that simple. For some of us we need to analyze things. break them down, figure out how to do it ourselves, and then once we’re there, start adding little things to it. Pye talks about this quite a bit with his “Born Uncreative” TikTok feed and several podcasts in the past.

Check out JP’s full video above to see how he tackled this problem and beat the uninspired feeling to create some of the images below.

JP Stones is a British-born, Mexico-based photographer. He runs workshops that showcase traditional and modern culture. JP’s work has been published in a bunch of photography publications, including 2 cover features for Good Light Magazine.