2017 Holiday Promotion!
Happy Holidays from everyone at SLR Lounge! The holidays are a great time to reboot, recharge, and rethink your photography and business approach for an amazing 2018.
This year, we have two career-changing offers!
1) $75 Off Your Annual SLR Lounge Premium Membership
Access over $1,500 of industry-leading education and resources for one low annual fee of $348 (discounted to $271.44 for the holidays).
This includes comprehensive workshops on wedding photography, headshot photography, lighting, Lightroom, posing and more. You also receive ALL of our resources like our best-selling Lightroom Presets ($149 Value), ACR Presets, Cloud Pack and other powerful professional tools.
2) Lead Generation & Instagram Growth Playbook ($149 Retail)
Included in our Premium offer is a playbook detailing one of our biggest secrets for generating thousands of leads and new Instagram followers. This step-by-step guide walks you through how to use Photo Session Giveaways to take your business to the next level. The last time our studio used this strategy, here were our results:
- 6.3K unique emails collected
- 6.1K additional Instagram Followers
- 6 weddings booked (with an average package price of $7.2K)
Click here for more info on the playbook
How to Redeem
Redemption is simple…sign up for an annual premium membership using the discount code below and your playbook will be available for you to download in the “Education” section of the site.
Sign Up for Premium: Here
Use This Code: HOLIDAY2017
This will give you $76.56 off your annual Premium membership. The code expires on January 1st, 2018 or after the first 500 redemptions.Join Premium
Holiday Store Sales | 30% Off All Workshops
If you would rather download and own our education, we have a huge store-wide sale on our workshops as well for 30% off.
Step 1: Visit Our Store
Step 2: Add Your Selected Workshops to Your Cart
Step 3: Enter Code: HOLIDAY2017
Note: Valid until 01/01/2018 or after the first 300 redemptions
Additional Discounts | 45% Off Select Specialty Workshops
For select specialty workshops, we are offering 45% off. These include the following titles:
Step 1: Add Your Selected Workshops to Your Cart
Step 2: Enter Code: INTRO2017
Note: Valid until 01/01/2018 or after the first 300 redemptions
want to know more about Premium?
Watch this short trailer:
How Premium is helping photographers
“SLR Lounge Premium membership totally changed my life by improving my business 10 fold!”
Rashad Mosley of Vision & Style Photography
“Having SLR Lounge Premium in my back pocket is invaluable.
Michael Waller of Michael Waller Photography
“Their tutorials were the most comprehensive, the most entertaining, incredibly well produced and by far the best bang of the buck!…The little time I do have available to improve my photography skills is now spent watching SLR Lounge Premium Content.”
Trevor Dayley of Trevor Dayley Photography
“From posing to lighting to SEO and post-production, SLR Lounge has helped turn our hobby business into a full-time studio. If you’re on the fence about it, get off the fence and go invest in your future with SLR Lounge Premium. You won’t regret it.”
Bryan Schneider of Schneider Family Photography