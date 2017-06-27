New Workshop: Headshot Photography 101

Here Are The Top iPhone Photos Of The Year | 2017 iPPAWARDS Winners Are Serious Inspo

June 27th 2017 9:44 AM

It’s hard to over-stress the effect mobile phones have had on photography. A captivating soundbite that sort of wraps it all up in a bundle is that there are more photographs taken every two minutes today, than in the entirety of the 20th century. Actually, that was as of a year ago, so now? Probably a minute and 58 seconds. But the lion’s share of that is from phone cameras, and in particular, the iPhone. So with a breadth of material like that there are bound to be some gems, and the iPPA (iPhone Photography Awards) is the place to see some.

“The iPhone Photography Awards™ (IPPAWARDS) is the first and the longest running iPhone photography competition since 2007. IPPAWARDS has been celebrating the creativity of the iPhone users since the first iPhone has inspired, excited and engaged the users worldwide.”

This year’s winners are, once again, nothing short of impressive, and winners and shots span the globe from New York to Singapore, and Ireland to China – 140 countries, in fact. From the bold to the introspective; from the static to the fluid, all of the selectees are inspiring.

Dina Alfasi – Israel 1st Place – People

Many will be glad to know that there doesn’t seem to be much, if any use of Portrait Mode, and thus in typical phone photography fashion, the technical restraints have forced the photographers to be creative and search for meaning, and emotion, with some masterful use of framing, timing, and color theory. It’s a pleasure to look through, and spans everything from travel, still life, portraits, architecture, floral, abstract and more.

2017’s Grand Prize Winner Photographer of the Year Award goes to Sebastian Tomada of NYC, for his entry Children of Qayyarah. First, second and third place Photographers of the Year Awards go to Brendan O Se of Cork, Ireland for his image Dock Worker, Yeow-Kwang Yeo of Singapore for his entry of The Performer and Kuanglong Zhang of Shenzhen, China for his image The City Palace.

“Children of Qayyarah” – Sebastiano Tomada, Grand Prize Winner. Children roam the streets in Qayyarah near the fire and smoke billowing from oil wells, set ablaze by ISIS militants.

There was also a special category this year, called ‘The America I know’, hosted in conjunction with The Aspen Institute, and winners from that category captured everything from The Water Protectors of Standing Rock, to the Bison at Antelope Island, to another island of a different variety, Coney Island. Here are a selection of the winners.

“Dock Worker” – Branda O Se Cork, Ireland 1st Place Photographer of the Year.

Vlad Vasylkevych – Kiev, Ukraine 3rd Place – Portrait

Naomi Wu

Yeow-Kwang Yeo, Singapore. 2nd Place Photographer of the Year

“The City Palace” – Kuanglong Zhang Shenzhen, China. 3rd Place Photographer of the Year

 

Marina Spironetti – Milano, Italy 3rd Place – People

Naian Feng – Shanghai, China 3rd Place –Architecture

Maria K. Pianu – Pordenone, Italy 3rd Place – The America I Know

Joshua Sarinana – Cambridge MA, United States 2nd Place –Travel

Dan Liu – Sichuan, China 2nd Place – Portrait

Zarni Myo Win – Yangon, Myanmar 2nd Place – Others

Thea Mihu Sibiu – Romania 2nd Place –News/Events

Varvara Vislenko – St. Petersburg, Russia 2nd Place – Children

Dongrui Yu – Yunnan, China 2nd Place – Animals

Davis Bell – Los Angeles CA, United States 2nd Place –The America I Know

David Hayes – Milford, OH, 1st Place – Still Life

Jen Pollack Bianco – Seattle WA, United States 1st Place –Travel

Juan Carlos Castañeda, Astoria NY, United States 1st Place – The America I Know

Waldemar Nowak Gdańsk – Poland 3rd Place – Still Life

You can see the full set of placements and honorable mentions here.

CREDITS: All photographs by respective artists are copyrighted and have been used with permission by iPPA for SLR Lounge. Do not copy, modify or re-post this article or images without express permission from SLR Lounge and the iPPA/artists.

