Raw. Candid. Human.

In this new series “Street Studio” with Adorama and V-Flat World, the team set out to create magic with strangers.

With a camera, some lighting controls and led by renowned headshot photographer Laibel Schwartz, we hit the streets of New York City to find our first subject to photograph.

In this first episode of Street Studio, you’ll see the magic happen raw and up close, pulling beautiful people off the streets, knowing nothing about them, and making headshot magic at places like the Charging Bull and the New York Stock Exchange.

Photographers get caught up in stress planning for an upcoming shoot all too often, so what better way to put the pressure on than to hit the streets with minimal lighting gear and a V-Flat. With no studio and no hair and makeup artist to lean on, we challenged Laibel’s sweet eye to give strangers free headshots. Sometimes, something magic can happen!

Check out the video above to see everyone in action and judge for yourself. Have you ever done something like this? Do you think you'd try after seeing this video?