Hasselblad Hosts Pop-up Experience in New York Celebrating Hip Hop and Photography

If you love photography and hip hop, you’ll want to check out this pop-up experience by Hasselblad celebrating “Contact High: A Visual History of Hip Hop,” a recently published book by culture and entertainment journalist Vikki Tobak that documents hip hop’s key influencers over a 40-year span.

Where? Hasselblad’s New York Experience Studio on 632 Broadway, Floor 2, NY, NY

When? January 28th-February 1st from 10am to 4pm, and from February 4th-13th the gallery will be available by appointment only.

Cost? Reservations to attend the free event can be made at hasselblad.com/events.

What’s on Display? On display will be images made with various Hasselblad cameras from Janette Beckman, Danny Clinch, Armen Djerrahian, George Dubose, Jamil GS, Danny Hastings and Jayson Keeling. The interactive experience will provide a unique look into the photographer’s creative process through rarely-seen contact sheets and give visitors the opportunity to see selected printed images from the book, including photographs of Salt-N-Pepa, Jay-Z and Run DMC, amongst other high-profile artists.

