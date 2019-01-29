Get 6 Months of ShootQ Free With Any Workshop Purchase!

Learn More!
Your content will be up shortly. Please allow up to 5 seconds
Inspiration

Hasselblad Hosts Pop-up Experience in New York Celebrating Hip Hop and Photography

By Christopher Lin on January 29th 2019

If you love photography and hip hop, you’ll want to check out this pop-up experience by Hasselblad celebrating “Contact High: A Visual History of Hip Hop,” a recently published book by culture and entertainment journalist Vikki Tobak that documents hip hop’s key influencers over a 40-year span.

Where? Hasselblad’s New York Experience Studio on 632 Broadway, Floor 2, NY, NY
When? January 28th-February 1st from 10am to 4pm, and from February 4th-13th the gallery will be available by appointment only.
Cost? Reservations to attend the free event can be made at hasselblad.com/events.
What’s on Display? On display will be images made with various Hasselblad cameras from Janette Beckman, Danny Clinch, Armen Djerrahian, George Dubose, Jamil GS, Danny Hastings and Jayson Keeling. The interactive experience will provide a unique look into the photographer’s creative process through rarely-seen contact sheets and give visitors the opportunity to see selected printed images from the book, including photographs of Salt-N-Pepa, Jay-Z and Run DMC, amongst other high-profile artists.

Images used with permission from Hasselblad’s PR representative.   Do not copy or distribute without permission from Hasselblad or its representatives.

This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links, however, this does not impact accuracy or integrity of our content.
Previous
Interview with Sangeeta Dey,...
Next
SEO Basics For Photographers | Your...
About

Co-Founder of SLR Lounge and Photographer with Lin and Jirsa Photography, I’m based in Southern California but you can find me traveling the world. Click here to connect on Google +

Q&A Discussions

Please or register to post a comment.

Trending Workshop
Business Course Four | How To Book Photography Clients
One or more of these reasons might surprise you, but you'll likely agree that all are true. 

Related Articles

Make $100k a Year as a Wedding Photographer
By Eric Floberg on February 7, 2019
Real Estate Photography Pricing | Ten Tips to Being Profitable
By Christopher Lin on February 5, 2019
Parking Lot Dollar Store Challenge With the Canon EOS R
By Shivani Reddy on February 6, 2019

Connect with us!