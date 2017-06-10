Great Tips For Cinematic Cellphone Video & What App To Use

At this juncture of time and tech it would be irresponsible and ignorant to ignore mobile phone photography and videography as unimportant irrelevant tools. The fact of the matter is they’re the most common devices for content creation and these days very powerful ones, particularly in terms of video. The iPhone in your pocket is capable of creating truly cinematic 4K videos that have been used for TV spots, music videos, and short films. So you may not be looking to head to Sundance or TIFF anytime soon, but the tips in this video are sure to make even your modest home filming that much more compelling.

Zach Ramelan takes under 2 minutes to go over 6 ways to improve your mobile phone video and while some may appear obvious, like shooting in landscape, there’s bound to be something on here you’re either not doing or should consider. The tips range from perspective advice, how to hold the phone for stable video, frame rate suggestions and explanations as to why, and even timings of your shots. Actually, the point about timing is as simple as it is profound, and jumping around is an all too common mistake for amateur shooters and it doesn’t allow the viewer to actually take in what the scene has.

It’s probably a good time to point out that if you want to really take great mobile phone footage, perhaps the type you may even cut and edit in something like Premiere, then you’ll want to get an app that lets you take full advantage of all the power your phone has, and for iPhones, Filmic Pro is about the Gold Standard, which will allow you to do things you probably didn’t think possible on a phone. Filmic Pro also just got a facelift recently making it even more intuitive and capable.

For those of you who are really interested in shooting more cinematic shots We’ve included a second video below from Parker Walbeck, which walks you through 8 tips that come together to make a really good primer for shooting video on iPhones and with Filmic Pro so you can pull out the highest quality video and audio, and have it be compatible (audio) with Adobe Premiere. There’s also a short but beautiful example film by Sven D. shot on Filmic Pro and an iPhone to check out at the bottom.

Sources: Fstoppers, Filmic pro