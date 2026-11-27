Although camera phones have gotten incredible in recent years, with amazing lenses and sensors, their biggest downfall has stayed undeniably bad: the phone flash. Yes, newer camera phones have lights or “flashes” built-in, and some of them are bright enough to help you freeze motion a little bit. However, they still don’t come close to matching the capability or results of an actual flash. So, today, we are bringing you this Godox A2 review, and we think you’ll really like it!

The Godox A2 is a compact xenon flash for smartphones. It pairs with your iPhone, syncs with the shutter through the Godox Camera app, and can be used on the phone or off-camera, with Auto/TTL, Manual and HSS control. It also has a small bi-color LED for continuous light, which works on its own, with any phone (or camera), no app required.

You’ll have to use the Godox Camera app to use the flash; however, the control you unlock when doing so is quite impressive! In this phone lighting review, we will break down the three main aspects that make the Godox A2 a truly attractive offer.

The Godox A2 retails for $84.90 (check the link for current pricing, as we’ve seen it discounted). It comes in four colors: white, black, light blue, and wine red.

Godox A2 | Specifications & Features

Xenon Flash

Compatibility: iPhone 15, 16 and 17 series (including iPhone 16e, 17e and iPhone Air), plus iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, running iOS 18.0 or later. Android and HarmonyOS support is in development, per Godox.

Guide Number: approx. GN 15 (ISO 100, meters); Godox recommends working within 2m of your subject

Power Adjustments: 1/1 (full power) to 1/128 power, ⅓-stop increments

Flash Modes: Auto (A) mode with TTL, offering Natural, Even, and Contrast styles; Manual (M) mode (Godox Camera app required)

HSS: Yes, up to 1/8000 sec (Godox Camera app required)

Recycle Time @ Full Power: approx. 2 sec

Battery Life @ Full Power: approx. 400 flashes

Bi-Color LED

LED Power: approx. 3W continuous

Color Temperature: 2800K to 6000K in the app; four presets on the device (2800K, 3200K, 4500K, 5600K)

Brightness: 1-100% (10% increments on device, 1% increments in app)

Runtime @ Full Brightness: approx. 1 hr. The LED turns off automatically after 30 minutes of continuous use; simply turn it back on to continue.

General

User Interface: Godox Camera app for full control, plus physical buttons for on/off, flash/LED, color temperature, and brightness up/down

Wireless: Bluetooth for communication and control with the Godox Camera app (up to 15m); NFC for quick tap-to-pair setup

Battery Type: Built-in lithium-ion, 500 mAh, USB-C charging

Weight: 3.3 oz (93 g)

Size: 63.8mm diameter x 25.8mm (approx. 2.5 x 1 in)

Included: Magnetic dome diffuser

Optional Magnetic Accessories: Snoot, honeycomb grid, barndoors, bounce card, reflector, diffuser plate, ½ CTO and full CTO gels

Price: $84.90

Godox A2 Review | Professional Lighting Results On Your iPhone

When using your phone camera’s built-in flash, there are usually three huge drawbacks. Thankfully, all three are addressed by the Godox A2:

First and foremost, in my opinion, the worst thing about phone lighting is that it’s totally direct, head-on: a fixed light mounted right next to the camera lens. With the Godox A2, you can effortlessly move the light off-camera. The point isn’t just more light; it’s that you get to choose where the light comes from, which immediately gives you the opportunity for more dimensional, professional-looking results.

Second, the next reason why images from almost all built-in phone lights turn out terrible is that the light has a fixed color. It’s not even a good color, it seems; half the time I use my phone’s built-in light, it makes skin tones look nasty and green! The Godox A2 offers a true xenon flash, which offers excellent (daylight) color fidelity.

The A2 also has a bi-color LED constant light which can range from 2800K to 6000K in color temperature. At close range, that lets you add a little fill that matches warmer or cooler ambient light.

Thirdly, phone lights/flashes are not very bright at all, and aren’t capable of strobing like an actual flash to help freeze motion.

Well, the Godox A2’s flagship feature is its xenon flash, indeed. Here’s what that actually means in practice, compared to just cranking up a phone’s built-in light:

It freezes movement. A xenon flash fires a very short burst of light, so it can stop motion in dim conditions where a continuous light would leave you with blur.

It’s more decisive light. For close-range portraits at night, a real flash puts out a stronger, crisper burst of light than a small continuous LED can.

It gives you the direct-flash look. That punchy fashion, party, and lifestyle style comes from a real flash, and it’s hard to fake with a constant light.

It’s a different kind of photograph. Turning up a phone’s flashlight just makes things brighter; a flash lets you shape the exposure and light your subject the way a photographer would.

Keep in mind that the A2 is built for close-range smartphone photography. GN 15 is plenty for a portrait a meter or two away, but it won’t light a whole room or a subject across the street.

Godox A2 Review | Performance & Limitations

The results speak for themselves, indeed. Light quality is excellent, both in color and softness. The A2 comes with a magnetic dome diffuser, which helps to soften the light and make results look even more professional.

The magnetic design is what makes the A2 so flexible. In practice, you have three ways to use it:

On-camera: Snap the A2 onto the back of a MagSafe iPhone for quick, convenient shooting. (Non-MagSafe models like the iPhone 16e use an adhesive magnetic ring.)

Off-camera: Pull it off the phone and hold it, have a friend hold it, or stick it to a metal surface to the side of your subject. Lighting from an angle adds depth and dimension that on-camera light never will.

With magnetic accessories: Godox’s optional snoot, grid, barndoors, bounce card, diffuser plate, and CTO gels all snap onto the front of the A2, so you can shape the light, not just move it.

The takeaway: the A2 gives smartphone photographers real control over the direction of light, not just more of it.

Wherever the light is positioned, the Godox Camera app gives you a few ways to control it. Here’s what each one does in plain English:

Auto (A) mode with TTL: The app measures the scene and sets the flash output for you, so you can just shoot. It offers three looks, Natural, Even, and Contrast, which are style options within Auto mode, not separate flash technologies.

Manual (M) mode: You set the flash power yourself, from 1/128 up to full power in ⅓-stop steps, along with shutter speed. It takes a bit more thought, but you get consistent, repeatable results from shot to shot.

HSS (High-Speed Sync): Normally a flash can only sync at slower shutter speeds. HSS lets the A2 fire at shutter speeds up to 1/8000 sec, so you can use a fast shutter to keep a bright background from blowing out while the flash lights your subject.

For example, picture a portrait outdoors on a sunny afternoon with a bright sky behind your subject. Expose for the sky and your subject goes dark; expose for your subject and the sky turns white. With HSS, you can use a fast shutter speed to hold the sky, and let the A2 light your subject’s face, as long as you’re working close.

Here is what you really want to know: When using the Godox Camera app, does the strobe fire perfectly with the camera shutter? Yes, it works incredibly. This is why the Godox A2 pulls ahead of almost all other lighting solutions for phones; the ability to “pop” a real strobe in sync with your phone’s shutter is rare.

When using the LED light, which is a constant light, you do lose a lot of brightness (power) compared to the xenon strobe. At approximately 3W, it’s a compact fill light, useful for close-range fill, quick video clips, and small product shots, but its output and coverage are limited compared to a dedicated LED video light. You can adjust the brightness in very fine increments from 1-100%, and choose from four color temperature presets on the device (2800K, 3200K, 4500K, and 5600K), or anywhere from 2800K to 6000K in the app. Note that the LED turns itself off after 30 minutes of continuous use, so just turn it back on if you need more.

The app, by the way, is elegantly simple. You tap your phone to the A2 to pair it via NFC, and from there the app communicates with the A2 over Bluetooth to control the flash. The Godox Camera app has controls for the A2 built-in, so when you tap the shutter button on your phone, the strobe fires. Brilliant! With a guide number of 15, the flash is bright enough for indoor lighting conditions, and can even add fill against the ambient light of a sunset or city lights at close range. Of course, it is not nearly as bright as a dedicated hotshoe flash or studio strobe, so you’ll want to keep your A2 within 1-2 meters of the subject, which is also what Godox recommends.

NOTE: The Godox Camera app is required to use the A2’s xenon flash with your phone, and it’s currently available only for iPhone (iPhone 15 series and newer, iOS 18.0 or later; see the spec list above for the full list). Godox says Android and HarmonyOS versions are in development, but for now, Android users can’t use the flash with their phone. The LED, on the other hand, works with its physical buttons and doesn’t need the app at all.

A sharp reader will note that the strobe is fixed at daylight temperature, like all strobe flashes are. Godox sells ½ CTO and full CTO gels as optional magnetic accessories, and I do wish that Godox had included them in the basic price. Either way, they’re definitely an additional purchase that I recommend if you want to use the A2 to its full potential.

Oh, and one more thing! For content creators who often use BOTH a phone and a professional camera to create content, I must also say that with its LED light and incredibly portable form factor, I wouldn’t hesitate to use the Godox A2’s LED light for basic lighting when using my professional mirrorless camera, as long as I’m working at a very bright aperture such as f/2.8 or f/1.4. For quick video clips and simple product photos, it’s a handy little extra to have in your bag. Just don’t expect it to replace a proper video light.

Godox A2 Review | Design, Durability, & Features

The physical design of the Godox A2 is simple, professional, and durable. It feels like a solid, good-quality product, and yet it’s very lightweight and compact. I really like the overall tactile feel of everything about this little light; surfaces and buttons all make for a polished user experience.

Without an LCD of any kind, I still found it totally intuitive to turn on/off the A2, to switch the CCT light on/off, and to adjust the brightness up/down, as well as to cycle through the color temperature presets.

Simply put, right out of the box, the LED is very useful, and that’s without even installing the Godox app! Of course, to use the xenon flash with your phone, you need the Godox Camera app, which is currently only available for supported iPhones. Godox says Android and HarmonyOS versions are in development.

Godox A2 Review | Pros & Cons

The three key advantages we already discussed are definitely the top selling points for the Godox A2: a real xenon flash, real control over your lighting, and a portable off-camera design. Still, this detailed breakdown will help you remember everything else this tiny little flash has going for it…

Pros

Portable (pocket-sized) yet powerful for its size

Real xenon flash that syncs with your phone’s shutter

Auto/TTL, Manual, and HSS (up to 1/8000 sec) with the Godox Camera app

Off-camera lighting, with ease, thanks to the magnetic design

Optional magnetic light modifiers (snoot, grid, barndoors, gels and more)

Versatile, simple operation

Bi-color LED (2800K to 6000K) works without the app

Impressive battery life (approx. 400 full-power flashes)

Quick, ubiquitous USB-C battery charging

Simple, reliable wireless connection

Cons

Flash requires the Godox Camera app, which is iPhone-only for now (Android in development)

Best within about 2m; not for long-distance or wide-area lighting

3W LED is a fill light, not a replacement for a dedicated video light

Useful CTO gels (for the daylight strobe) purchased separately

The biggest advantages are well worth the investment, as I mentioned. That is, however, as long as the one obvious disadvantage isn’t an issue. (Which phone do you have?)

Without the Godox Camera app on a supported iPhone, you can only use the LED lighting feature. That’s still a tempting offer, and to be honest, I will indeed use the A2 in this manner from time to time, both with older phones and even with my professional mirrorless camera!

Godox A2 Review | Value, Alternatives

Despite phone cameras being overwhelmingly popular for serious photography, there are shockingly few options in terms of good lighting solutions. The thing to understand is that most “phone lights” aren’t flashes at all, so they serve a different purpose than the A2:

The Godox Litemons LED6 series is the closest in shape and size, and you can get them rather affordably at $34.90 each. But it’s a constant LED made for video work, not a strobe. It’s totally “Apples VS Oranges.” The same goes for ring lights like the Godox LR15 and LR30: great for even, continuous light, but a different tool entirely.

The A2 is not simply another small LED light. Its xenon flash and phone flash-control workflow are what make it distinctive. The closest direct alternative is the Profoto C1 Plus, a smartphone light with a flash mode that launched in 2019 at $499; it has become harder to find new, and it costs several times as much as the A2.

For content creators on the go, whether you use an iPhone exclusively or you switch back and forth between an iPhone and a mirrorless camera, the Godox A2 is one of very few real flash options, and easily the most affordable.

Godox A2 Review | Final Verdict

For the price, the performance is hard to beat; the results speak for themselves. Many serious photographers these days are either leaving their big professional camera at home more often, or they started with a phone in the first place!

The Godox A2 is particularly worth a look if you are:

A smartphone portrait photographer

Someone who often shoots at night, at parties, or indoors

A fan of direct-flash, fashion, and retro photography styles

An iPhone user who wants more control over lighting direction and flash output

A creator who shoots with both a phone and a mirrorless camera and can make use of the compact LED, too

It’s less of a fit if you:

Mainly need continuous lighting for video

Need powerful, long-distance, or wide-area light

Use a phone that isn’t currently supported by the Godox Camera app (including any Android phone, for now)

It’s small enough to fit in a purse or a pants pocket with ease. Or, if you’re out and about specifically for the purpose of taking photos, just leave the A2 attached to your phone, and achieve that retro, party-type atmosphere in direct-flash imagery. Alternatively, simply detach the A2 from its magnetic base for easy off-camera lighting too!

The Godox A2 isn’t just an additional light for your smartphone. It gives smartphone photographers a new way to control and create light. It retails for $84.90 (check the link for current pricing), and it’s available in white, black, light blue, and “wine red.” (To perfectly match your iPhone, indeed!)