Nikon recently announced, the release date, pricing, and specs for it’s new NIKKOR 58mm f/0.95 S Noct lens and while many will balk at the $7,997 price tag, there’s no denying this lens is not only a beast, but an absolute beauty! But who is this lens for? What is the real purpose of something like this? Well the folks at DP Review have some thoughts on that with their first hands-on impressions of the new flagship lens for the Nikon Mirrorless System.

This video goes into some fun detail, (including a “new weight measurement”), comparing the massive Noct to pseudo comparable lenses like the 50 and 85mm f/1.4 lenses to discuss who would benefit from a lens like this that’s just about 2 stops faster than much cheaper and readily available 1.4 and 1.2 lenses on the market? Especially those who just can’t get over the $7,997 cost, although i’m sure most Leica, Phase, and Hasselblad shooters out there won’t even bat an eye at this haha.

The takeaway that DP Review seems to share here is that photography is meant to be subjective and unique, and this lens goes to prove that Nikon has invested HEAVILY into their new mirrorless line up, looking to ensure it’s shooters have the best optical quality no matter what S series lens the place on their camera. Granted, here at SLR we’ve not gotten hands on with this lens yet, so we have nothing other than specs to comment on, but trust us, we’re anxious and ready to review this lens to give you our full feedback as soon as possible. Be sure to let us know what questions you have about this lens and what you’d like to see shot/tested once we do get it in-house for our review in the coming weeks, and let us know if you’ve ever shot on “niche” lenses like this before.

Check Pricing & Availability of the Nikon Noct 58mm f/0.95

