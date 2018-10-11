Lock in Your Premium Membership Discount!

Gear & Apps

Get $2,500 of Education for $89 with 5DayDeal

By SLR Lounge Official on October 11th 2018

Every year, 5DayDeal puts together an incredible bundle of education and resources from industry leaders, discounts it by over 96% for 5 days, and then donates a huge chunk to charity.

This year, we’re proud to be a part of the cause. The 2018 Complete Photography Bundle by 5DayDeal contains $2,500+ in video tutorials, eBooks, digital tools, and other resources for just $89 (a savings of over 96%).

  • Sale Dates: Now through Oct.16 (5 Days Only)
  • Purchase Link: Here
  • Price: $89
  • Retail Value: $2,680.99

Complete List of Education and Resources

PRODUCT NAME CONTRIBUTOR RETAIL VALUE
Luminar 2018 + Photolemur 3.0 Skylum Software $124.00
Zero Gravity Product Photography Alex Koloskov $245.00
Photo 101 Zack Arias $199.00
The Hidden Garden Bundle Collection Amanda Diaz $175.00
Artistry3: Master Expressionist Actions for Photoshop Dave Seeram $125.00
Finding Rembrandt: Shoot Like the Old Masters Chris Knight $99.00
Creativity on a Budget Lindsay Adler $97.00
Travel Pro Kit Viktor Elizarov $79.00
Color Grading + Creating the Atmosphere in Photoshop Christopher O’Donnell $299.00
Photographing the Bride | Wedding Workshop SLR Lounge $149.00
Adobe Lightroom Masterclass Serge Ramelli $147.00
Keepsake Art Promo Kit Design Aglow $120.00
Beautiful World Road Map Actions Jessica Drossin $119.00
Adobe Photoshop Foundations Blake Rudis $116.00
The Art of Black and White in Lightroom and Beyond Andrew S. Gibson $99.00
Beginning Photography + Drone Photography and Videography Trey Ratcliff $98.00
Portrait Shoot Playbook Tamara Lackey $89.00
The Lightroom Mastery eBook contrastly .com $59.00
Mastering the Model Shoot: Any Light Will Do Frank Doorhof $50.00
Jaw Dropping Drone Images photoshopCAFE .com $49.99
Star Photography Masterclass Mikko Lagerstedt $44.00
Lightroom Library: Beyond the Basics Piet Van den Eynde $99.00

the Charity component

The best part of the whole event is that 10% of the bundle revenue goes directly to charity. The entire photography community is pulling together on this one to raise $100,000 in these five (5) days (Oct. 11-16). Take a look!

Even if you choose not to purchase the bundle yourself, please share this information with your friends to help spread the word – there’s something for everyone! I ask this of you because, not only is this such a great deal that others will want in on, but it champions some deserving organizations that I’m extremely proud to support. I hope you will too.


About

Articles by SLR Lounge Official are created by multiple authors. They represent official announcements by SLR Lounge.

