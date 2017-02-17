Gear List | What Photo Gear Essentials To Pack For A Trip
When packing photography equipment for a trip, you’ll want to strike a balance between under and overpacking. If you bring too much, or the wrong type, it can act as an anchor and make your life more difficult than it needs to be, but if you don’t bring enough or don’t choose your kit wisely it’s easy to find yourself far from home and wishing you had access to something you’ve left behind. Jay P. Morgan of The Slanted Lens shares some packing tips and favorite gear for travel in a recent YouTube video, as he goes over in detail what he chose to take on a trip to Cuba and why.
Keeping in mind that what Jay P. is up to is a photography-centric trip with equipment for BTS video complete with audio equipment, one could probably get away with a lot less if packing for say, a vacation where photography is a side-mission for the excursion. Still, the train of thought shared is useful to help decide what to bring on a more casual photo adventure and it’s always interesting to see what other photographers deem kit staples and necessities.
That’s the first video, and then putting the gear into use Jay P has a follow up video on taking street portraits that covers the mentality and approach of something many of us want to do, but are generally nervous about doing. Also, don’t miss the full gear list below.
Gear List:
- Vanguard The ALTA RISE 48 Backpack
- Sony NP-FW50 Lithium-Ion Rechargeable Battery (1020mAh)
- Sony BC-TRW W Series Battery Charger
- Sony Alpha a7R II Mirrorless Digital Camera
- Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM Lens
- Custom SLR Glide One Strap with Silver C-Loop
- Tamron SP 35mm f/1.8 Di VC USD Lens
- Tamron SP 85mm f/1.8 Di VC USD Lens
- Metabones T Speed Booster Ultra 0.71x Adapter
- Syrp Genie Mini
- PocketWizard PlusX
- Think Tank Photo SD Pixel Pocket Rocket Memory Card Carrier
- Lexar 64GB Professional 1000x UHS-II SDXC Memory Card
- Vanguard VEO 265AB Aluminum Tripod with TBH-50 Ball Head
- Syrp Pan Tilt Bracket for Genie and Genie Mini
- Canon Speedlite 600EXII-RT
- Kupo Mini Click Stand (7′)
- Stroboframe Flash Mount Adapter
- Sennheiser ew 122-p G3 Camera Mount Wireless Microphone System
- with ME 4 Lavalier Mic
- Sony XLR-K2M XLR Adapter Kit with Microphone
- Photoflex MultiDisc Circular Reflector, 5 Surfaces, 32″
- Energizer 3 LED Headlamp
- AA Batteries
