Fundy Software just announced a new platform offering a low-cost online album design and design sharing service. Based on their ground-breaking Auto Design and Drop Zone technologies, AlbumWorks is a powerful web-based album design software compatible with over 150 album companies and labs worldwide. Priced at just $100/year with free flip-book sharing included, it’s one of the cheaper options out there but with the control & ease we would expect from Fundy Software.

“In these tough times, we wanted to share our patented technologies with more photographers, making it easier for them to generate revenue without a major investment or learning curve.” Jonathan Main, CEO Fundy Software

For less than $10 a month, AlbumsWorks allows photographers to literally take their images and create stunning, unique albums in seconds with its Auto Design feature. Then, using the Drop Zone technology built-in, photographers can easily adjust to fit their style; dropping in different photos with one click, swapping spread layouts automatically, scaling single images or groups by grabbing the edge and dragging while the balance of the images auto-adjust to fit the layout and page. One-click flipbook sharing with clients for approval couldn’t be easier.

AlbumWorks is set to launch July 1, just in time for the wedding season, but you can sign up here to get early access and be one of the first to try it out.