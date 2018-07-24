Full Frame Nikon Mirrorless Officially Announced | New Mount + F-mount Adapter In Development

So, mere days after releasing a teaser video of a new camera, Nikon has officially announced the development of its first full frame Nikon mirrorless camera and Nikkor lenses. In what has become Nikon’s standard fashion, they’ve released nought but an opaque idea of what it is and what it will be like. As my colleague put it:

Nikon is masterful at providing cryptic teases that tell you nothing and yet, tantalize you with enough to cobble together the shards of previously dashed dreams and refashion them into a new but fragile reverie.

This announcement is even a bit less than we are used to now from Nikon; with the D850 we knew the name essentially and a lot about it. With this, we really are in the dark. That said, Nikon’s press release did let use know a few key things:

It is full frame

It is a new mount (no name)

There’s an adapter in the works for F-mount

That’s not a helluva lot, but it’s certainly enough to start forming an idea of how parts of the next few months of Nikon might actually look, and not just in regards to mirrorless, because Nikon has stated that not only are they not abandoning prisms entirely, but they will continue to develop DSLRs, “…giving consumers the choice to enjoy the unique values that each system offers.”

We’ll post some more thoughts on this soon, but find the official press release below: