Fujifilm X-Pro2 & X-T2 Are Getting Major Upgrades Via Firmware Update

Fujifilm X-series owners will likely speak highly about their gear – even when not asked. And regardless of who you are and what you shoot, you kind of have to love when a company has been able to create such an emotional attachment in these fickle times. But how do they do it?

Well, aside from playing into the vintage feel and romance of rangefinders, Fuji also gives their owners quite a lot of camera, and then when they start to show some age, Fuji breathes a divine breath of new life into them via firmware updates. Take the X-E2, for example, which Fuji followed up on with the X-E2S. Not wanting to leave their original X-E2 shooters behind, and not feeling to force them to part with their dollars for a slightly new version, they issued a firmware update which, as Fuji said, really made it so that if you already had the original you wouldn’t need to buy the new one. What other company in photography does that? None. Typically, we’re generally ushered to buy a new model because it has a different box, or a new sticker (looking at you Nikon), or a minor fix of an error that shouldn’t have been there to start with. Luckily for X-Pro2 & X-T2 owners, they’re to be the latest beneficiaries of a great update.

What’s obvious from this update list is that this is a functional update, and not one where it’s more a ‘fix’ and less a usable upgrade. Fuji has brought a range of upgrades across both cameras that brings their capabilities a bit closer, whilst further bettering what they’re known for. The X-T2 gets stronger video functionality like being able to view the live histogram, change the ISO, and better external mic optimization while recording. It also gets a nice menu function where the GUI is displayed vertically when your camera is in portrait orientation, and will be getting computer tethering via Wi-Fi (only).

The X-Pro2 gets better focus-tracking settings, faster face detection, shorter EVF lag time and more, and they both get a whole host of new things like ‘Auto’ setting added to the minimum shutter-speed, which means the camera will define min shutter speed according to focal length, helping you always get a steady shot within the desired parameters. There’s a lot to look forward to, as if Fuji shooters need any more reason to love these flagships, and as if those who don’t have one need more reason to get one. Check out the full list below:

When the updates are ready, you can download them here.

X-T2 version 2.00 & X-Pro2 version 3.00 – due late March 2017

1. Shooting RAW in Bracketing and Advanced Filters.

The update enables you to use the RAW format when shooting not only in AE Bracketing but also in other Bracketing modes (ISO, Dynamic Range, White Balance, Film Simulaitons) and also in Advanced Filter modes.

2. Extended ISO 125 and 160 selectable

The update adds ISO125 and ISO160 to extended ISO levels available.

3. Programmable long exposure of up to 15 minutes

Long exposure in the T mode currently goes only up to 30 seconds. The update will allow users to extend it up to 15 minutes.

4. ON/OFF for 1/3-step shutter speed adjustment (X-T2 only – already in X-Pro2)

The update allows you to turn off the Command Dial’s function to adjust shutter speed by 1/3 steps in order to prevent unintended adjustments.

5. Full-range ISO adjustments with the Command Dial (X-T2 only)

With the update, set the ISO “A” position to “Command” to adjust ISO sensitivity across the full range, including extended ISOs, with the Front Command Dial.

6. “AUTO” setting added for the minimum shutter speed in the ISO Auto setting

The update adds an AUTO option for the minimum shutter speed in the ISO Auto setting, that allows the camera to automatically define the minimum shutter speed according to the focal length of the lens attached.

7. Faster “Face Detection AF”

The update enables the use of Phase Detection AF for faster performance in Face Detection AF.

8. Improved in-focus indication in the AF-C mode

The update reduces focus hunting in the AF-C mode, making it easier to track a subject.

9. Addition of a smaller Focus Point size in Single Point AF

The update adds a smaller Focus Point size in Single Point AF, bringing the total number of available sizes to six. The new smallest size facilitates pin-point focusing.

10. Addition of “AF Point Display” (X-Pro2 only – already on X-T2)

With the update, you can choose to have AF Points constantly displayed in Zone AF and Wide / Tracking AF, making it easier to track a subject.

11. Addition of “AF-C Custom Setting” (X-Pro2 only – already on X-T2)

The update adds “AF-C Custom Setting” for specifying focus-tracking characteristics. Choose from five presets according to your subject’s type of movements.

12. Addition of “Portrait / Landscape AF Mode Switching” (X-T2 only)

The update allows you to specify separate AF mode and AF point settings for portrait orientation and landscape orientation.

13. Change of focus frame position while enlarging it

The update allows you to move the position of focus frame while enlarging it in Single Point in the AF-S mode or in the Manual Focus

14. Activation of the Eye Sensor in video recording (X-T2 only)

The update allows you to use the Eye Sensor during video recording to automatically switch between EVF and LCD.

15. Change of ISO sensitivity during video recording (X-T2 only)

The update allows you to change ISO setting during video recording.

16. Re-autofocusing in video recording

With the update, half-press the Shutter Release button or press the button assigned to “AF-ON” function during video recording to re-do autofocusing.

17. Display live histogram during video recording (X-T2 only)

The update allows you to display a live histogram during video recording.

18. Optimization of external microphone’s input level (X-T2 only)

The update optimizes external microphone’s input level (lower limit revised from -12dB to 20dB) to reduce white noise when an external microphone with preamp is connected.

19. Addition of “Eye Sensor + LCD Image Display” in the View Mode

The update gives the “Eye Sensor + LCD Image Display” option in the View Mode that allows you to shoot through the viewfinder and check images on the LCD, just as you would with an SLR.

20. Shorter EVF display time-lag (X-Pro2 only – already in X-T2)

The update shortens EVF’s display time-lag in the AF-C mode so that you will not miss a photo opportunity.

21. Constant “Dual” mode display (X-T2 only)

With the update, the small window in the Dual mode stays on even when you half-press the shutter release button.

22. Automatic vertical GUI for LCD (X-T2 only)

With the update, when you hold the camera in the portrait orientation, the camera will automatically display the GUI on the LCD in the same orientation.

23. Name Custom Settings

The update allows you to assign a specific name to Custom Settings 1 – 7.

24. Copyright information in EXIF data

The update allows you to register the photographer’s name and the copyright holder’s name in advance so that the camera automatically adds the information to EXIF data for each image.

25. Voice Memo function

The update enable you to record 30-second “Voice Memo” clips in the Playback mode.

26. Extended AE Bracketing

The update extends AE Bracketing from the current 3 frames +/-2EV to up to 9 frames +/-3EV.

27. Addition of “Shoot Without Card” mode

With the update, you can have the “Shoot Without Card” mode turned OFF so that the camera can not shoot when there is no SD card inserted.

X-T2 version 2.10 & X-Pro2 version 3.10 – late May 2017

28. Support for computer tethering via Wi-Fi (X-T2 only)

The update adds support for computer tethering via Wi-Fi.

29. Addition of “All” AF mode (X-T2 only)

With the update, select “All” in the AF mode so that you can select the AF mode and Focus Area size by only using the Command Dial.

30. Function extension for “Shutter AF” and “Shutter AE” (X-T2 only)

With the update, you can specify different settings for AF-S and AF-C in “Shutter AF” and for AF-S / MF and AF-C in “Shutter AE.”

31. Addition of “-6” and “-7” to EVF’s brightness setting

Additional options of “-6” and “-7” to the “EVF Brightness” setting so that, even in an extremely low-light condition, the brightness of the EVF does not distract you from shooting.

32. Switchover of the main and sub displays in the Dual Display mode (X-T2 only)

The update allows you to switch between the main and sub displays in the Dual Display mode.

33. Function assignment to the Rear Command Dial

With the update, you can assign a specific function to be activated when the Rear Command Dial is pressed.