Fujifilm Releases X-T2 Firmware 4.00 | Adds Internal F-log, 120fps Slow-Mo

By Justin Heyes on May 8th 2018

Photographers who use Fujifilm cameras are very familiar with the philosophy of Kaizen. Kaizen or ‘change for the better’, is a long-term approach that systematically seeks to achieve small, incremental changes in processes in order to improve efficiency and quality.

In Fuji‘s case every few months updates are released that keep their extensive list of cameras pushing boundaries as well as bug fixes and improved usability.

Last month Fujifilm announced a series of firmware updates for six of its X-series cameras, including the GFX 50S and X-H1, with the X-T2 receiving the lion’s share of improvements. As of today the firmware version 4.00 is available for the X-T2. The update brings new features including internal F-log, 120fps slow motion and Improved Phase Detect AF, among other updates

Fujifilm X-T2 Firmware 4.00

  • Focus bracketing
  • Enlarged/customizable indicators in viewfinder and LCD
  • F-log recording to SD card
  • 1080/120p high speed mode
  • Improved Phase Detect AF performance
  • Flicker reduction

To download the new firmware and read even more detailed descriptions of all the new features, click here.

 

