Fujifilm Releases X-T2 Firmware 4.00 | Adds Internal F-log, 120fps Slow-Mo
Photographers who use Fujifilm cameras are very familiar with the philosophy of Kaizen. Kaizen or ‘change for the better’, is a long-term approach that systematically seeks to achieve small, incremental changes in processes in order to improve efficiency and quality.
In Fuji‘s case every few months updates are released that keep their extensive list of cameras pushing boundaries as well as bug fixes and improved usability.
[REWIND: A Rant On Why One Photographer Hates the 24-70 For Wedding Photography | Do You?]
Last month Fujifilm announced a series of firmware updates for six of its X-series cameras, including the GFX 50S and X-H1, with the X-T2 receiving the lion’s share of improvements. As of today the firmware version 4.00 is available for the X-T2. The update brings new features including internal F-log, 120fps slow motion and Improved Phase Detect AF, among other updates
Fujifilm X-T2 Firmware 4.00
- Focus bracketing
- Enlarged/customizable indicators in viewfinder and LCD
- F-log recording to SD card
- 1080/120p high speed mode
- Improved Phase Detect AF performance
- Flicker reduction
To download the new firmware and read even more detailed descriptions of all the new features, click here.
SaveSave
SaveSaveSaveSave
SaveSaveSaveSave
SaveSaveSaveSave
No Comments
Please log in or register to post a comment.