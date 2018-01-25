Fujifilm Recalls 294,000 Hazardous Chargers | See If You Qualify For A Replacement

Fujifilm has recalled close to 300,000 AC-5VF power adapters that were sold with the following cameras within North America:

XP90, XP95, XP120, XP125, X-A3 and X-A10

Consumers are being urged to immediately cease using the chargers and instead charge via USB cable.

If you own any of those units the likelihood is you have a faulty adapter. Both Fujifilm and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission have made statements about the issue, which is described as the following:

Hazard: The power adapter wall plug can crack, break or detach and remain in the wall and expose live electrical contacts, posing a shock hazard. Remedy: Replace

Recall date: January 16, 2018

Units: About 270,000 (In addition, about 24,000 were sold in Canada.) The XP90 and XP95 were sold from June 2016 through January 2018, the XP120 and XP125 were sold from January 2017 through January 2018, the X-A3 was sold from October 2016 through January 2018, and the X-A10 was sold from February 2017 through January 2018

If you are unsure if your particular unit is among the units affected you can use the serial number of the charging unit and input it into the Fujifilm USA search tool, and you can see where to find said serial number in the image below.

And if you’re having any issues you are urged to write directly to Fuji at [email protected]Fujifilm.com, call them at 1-833-613-1200, and if your unit is affected you’ll be sent a replacement without the defect.