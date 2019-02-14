Fujifilm Announces New Mirrorless Digital Camera | FUJIFILM X-T30

Fujifilm has just announced the latest model to join the X Series, known for superior image quality delivered with the company’s proprietary color reproduction technology. The X-T30 and XF 16mm F2.8 Lens, one of the smallest and lightest lenses in the Fujifilm X-series lineup.

The successor to the popular X-T20 which inherits a number of features from the X-T3. The X-T30 Camera Body retails for $899 & the Lens for $399. Effectively this is a smaller, cheaper version of the X-T3 that delivers a higher image quality in stills and video. Black and Silver versions will be available at launch, (in late march), with the new Charcoal Silver following in June.

While it’s not a full-frame camera, the APS-C sensors from Fuji have been incredibly popular and Fuji have been aggressively adding more and more video features to each new successor in their camera lineup.

We haven’t been able to get hands on with this camera yet, but this video from David Flores at B&H shows us some of the cameras awesome new features as well as the pros & cons he’s found with his time testing. The only thing that really stood out to me as a “down side” was the lack of weather sealing, but really for its price and size, it’s not that big of a deal at all, especially considering the improvements to the weight of the camera, and enhanced touchscreen LCD and rear controls.

If you’re an avid “cell-phone photographer” you’ll be very familiar with and impressed by the touch screen responsiveness.

X-T30’s main features

Compact camera body that weighs just 383g and is equipped with the X Trans™ CMOS 4 sensor and high-speed X Processor 4 image processing engine to deliver ultimate image quality and versatile photographic expressions

The X-T30’s compact camera body that weighs just 383g features the X-Trans™ CMOS 4 sensor (APS-C, no low pass filter) and high-speed X-Processor 4 image processing engine. Together, they deliver the class-leading 26.1MP resolution for digital cameras with an APS-C-size sensor, and achieve excellent noise-reduction performance. Furthermore, the sensitivity of ISO160, previously*4 available only as extended ISO, is now part of the normal ISO range. This is particularly useful when shooting in bright daylight outdoors or trying to achieve beautiful bokeh with a fast large-aperture lens.

The “Film Simulation mode”, which provides versatile color expressions with Fujifilm‘s proprietary technology, now has the new “ETERNA mode”. This camera also offers “monochrome adjustments” for Film Simulation’s “ACROS” and “Monochrome” modes to achieve warm black and cool black.

The “Color Chrome Effect” produces deeper colors and gradation to broaden diversity in your photographic expressions.

*When compared to the X-Trans™ CMOS III sensor

Highly accurate AF performance across the entire frame and fast / silent continuous shooting capability of up to 30fps to capture a decisive moment in a wide range of situations

The X-Trans™ CMOS 4 sensor has 2.16 million phase detection pixels, about 4 times that of previous models*4, to expand the highly-accurate phase detection AF area to the entire frame (approximately 100%). When using the electronic shutter, the camera can deliver fast and silent continuous shooting of up to 30fps in a cropped frame equivalent to 16.6MP (1.25x crop). This means even a fast-moving subject, positioned away from the center of the frame, can be autofocused at an amazing speed and accuracy, ensuring that you will not miss a decisive shutter moment.

The X-Processor 4’s high processing speed and improved AF algorithm has boosted the camera’s capability to accurately detect human faces and eyes. The “Face Select function” has been also introduced to provide priority auto-focus on the face of a selected subject when multiple faces have been detected within a frame. The low-light limit for phase detection AF has been extended from +0.5EV on previous models*5 to -3EV, making on-screen phase detection AF available in very poor lighting such as at night or under a light source of limited luminosity, such as candlelight.

Evolved functionality of the “Advanced SR Auto mode” can be activated instantaneously with the use of the “Auto Mode Selector lever”, positioned on the camera body’s top panel. The camera automatically chooses the optimum shooting settings for a given scene out of 58 presets so that you can achieve the best image quality without having to worry about settings yourself.

*When compared to the X-T20

Newly-redesigned grip shape and the inclusion of the “Focus Lever” for outstanding operability

The X-T30 inherits popular exterior design features of the X-T20, while adopting a new grip design that makes the camera body sit comfortably in your hand. It also has the “Focus Lever”, replacing the “Selector Button”, to afford extra grip space at the rear. These design enhancements have created added hand-holding stability despite the camera’s compact and lightweight body, even when it is mounted with a large lens such as a telephoto zoom.

The rear LCD monitor uses a touchscreen panel display 1.3mm thinner than that on the X-T20. Its improved touchscreen response enables faster and more intuitive camera operations.

The X-T30 is available in the popular Black version the Silver version for a premium look with greater sheen, and the Charcoal Silver version*6, all representing a sense of high quality and robustness.

*Will be in store later than the Black and Silver version

Extensive video functions that meet the needs of full-scale video production

The X-T30’s new video features include the capability to record with high-resolution audio and track human eyes even during video recording. Smooth 4K/30P video can be recorded at 8bit 4:2:0 on an SD card, and also output to external storage media via the HDMI port at 10bit 4:2:2 to include more color information. The camera is also capable of F-log recording, which captures footage in wider gamut for later editing of color tones and luminosity. These extensive video functions cater to the needs of full-scale video production.

Video data, greater than what is required for 6K video, is scaled down to 4K to achieve advanced sharpness with minimal moiré. The camera supports recording in the DCI format (17:9 aspect ratio), used in digital cinemas, for dynamic video footage in high resolution.

The X-T30 can apply “Film Simulation mode”, popular for stills, while recording video, so that you can enjoy a diverse range of unique effects, including the “ETERNA” for rich color grading.

X-T30 Specification Breakdown

26.1MP BSI APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor

23.5mm×15.6mm (APS-C) X-Trans CMOS 4 with primary color filter.

X-Processor 4 quad-core CPU

Up to 30 fps shooting with the electronic shutter

Up to 11 fps with the mechanical shutter

425-Point Phase-Detection Autofocus

3.0″ Tilting LCD Touchscreen with 1.04m-dot resolution

Extended ISO 80-51200, 30 fps Shooting

DCI and UHD 4K30 Video; F-Log Gamma

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi; Sports Finder Mode

Body only weighs 383g

What’s different about the X-T30?

1/4000 second mechanical shutter compared to 1/8000 with the X-T3. The electronic shutter on both goes to 1/32000.

4K30p Full HD 120 fps instead of 4K60p on the X-T3.

The movie format in the X-T30 is MOV (MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, Audio: Linear PCM / Stereo sound 24bit / 48KHz sampling). In the X-T3 it is H.265.

The 4K30p recording time is 10 minutes. On the X-T3, the 4K60p time is 30 min.

The electronic viewfinder on the X-T30 is slightly smaller in size, resolution, and magnification than the X-T3’s—0.39″ vs. 0.5″ and 2.36m-dot vs. 3.69m-dot, and 0.62x vs. 0.75x.

The X-T30 has a pop-up flash. The X-T3 does not.

The X-T30 has a single SD card slot. The X-T3 has a dual slot system.

The operating range for the X-T30 is 32-104ºF. The X-T3 operates from 14-104ºF.

The X-T30 is 6 oz lighter; 13 oz compared to the 1lb 3oz of the X-T3.

