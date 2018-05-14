FujiFilm Announces Instax Square SQ6 & New Black Instant Film
Fujifilm has been grabbing headlines of late with the leak of their internal document of marketshare projection, then the merger with XEROX has come to a halt, and now, on a much smaller but appreciable level, they have announced a new INSTAX, the INSTAX Square SQ6, and it may be the best looking Fuji INSTAX camera to date.
This is Fujifilm‘s second run of late on a square format, but more focused that the last, which was the SQ10 – a sort of failed-hybrid that was both a square instant camera and a digital camera, but with paltry digital abilities.
Unlike the SQ10, this looks much more familiar, smaller, sleeker, and aesthetically pleasing, and where the SQ10 costs $225, this comes in almost $100 less at $129 USD.
That said, however, it uses the Fujifilm Square INSTAX film which is significantly (in terms of percentage) more expensive than the normal INSTAX Mini film. The INSTAX Mini film we have become used to is typically sold $12.40 for 20 exposures and the Square film is $12.60 for 10 exposures, so it’s more than double the cost per exposure. The image area of the film is larger, however, as it’s a 2.4 x 2.4″ image area compared to the mini’s 2.4 x 1.8″. So it fits between the Mini and the INSTAX wide’s 2.4 x 3.9″.
Along with the SQ6, Instax SQUARE black instant film will also be released. With its new black frame.
Functionally it will be similar to other modern Fuji INSTAX cameras, with a selfie mode, macro, landscape, double exposure et cetera, but the SQ6 comes with 3 color filters that fit over the flash in orange, purple and green are included to add a pop of color to the images – for those so inclined.
The Instax SQUARE SQ6 can be pre-ordered here, and will be available on May 25, 2018 in the U.S and will be available in 3 colours: Pearl White, Blush Gold and Graphite Gray.
PRESS RELEASE
Valhalla, N.Y., May 14, 2018 – FUJIFILM North America Corporation today announced the first SQUARE format analog INSTAX camera, in the Fujifilm Instax instant camera line, the new INSTAX® SQUARE SQ6, a sleek and sophisticated square format instant film camera for instant square prints. The square format film provides a wider photo range with 1:1 aspect ratio. This allows for more room to set the scene, enabling capture of the subject, its background and extending the range of artistic expression.
“We are very excited to bring our first square format analog INSTAX camera to market,” says Manny Almeida, President, Imaging Division, Fujifilm North America Corporation. “The SQ6 is an affordable and attractive option from the INSTAX line of instant cameras to capture real-life moments with a creative twist.”
Along with the SQ6, instax SQUARE black instant film will also be released. With its new black frame, users can enjoy added creativity, perfect for a wide array of DIY projects.
Available in Three Beautiful Colors
The SQ6 is available in three stylish colors, Pearl White, Blush Gold and Graphite Gray.
Variety of Features for Enhanced Creativity
The new SQ6 is equipped with various features that allow users to be more creative. With auto exposure control, the high performance flash automatically calculates the surrounding brightness and adjusts shutter speed to capture both the subject and background with clarity, even when shooting in low light conditions, such as indoors or at a party. Three color filters that fit over the flash in orange, purple and green are included to add a pop of color to the images. Additionally, the camera can be set to a selfie mode which automatically adjusts focus and brightness. For added usability when taking selfies, a small mirror is located next to the lens to ensure accurate capture. Group photos are made easy with the built in timer and the added tripod socket located at the bottom of the camera.
Three Unique Modes to Capture Any Moment
To ensure capture of any moment, the SQ6 offers three unique modes. The double exposure mode is capable of superimposing two images onto a single film when the shutter button is pressed twice. The macro mode allows users to capture beautiful close-up images of subjects as close as 30cm and the landscape mode can be used to capture impressive scenic photos.
INSTAX SQUARE SQ6 Key Features:
- Available in three colors, Pearl White, Blush Gold and Graphite Gray.
- Compatible with Fujifilm INSTAX SQUARE film (purchased separately).
- Picture size – 62mm x 62mm/2.4in. x 2.4in.
- Retractable lens, 2 components, 2 elements, f = 65.75 mm, 1:12.6.
- Inverted Galilean finder, 0.4 x, with target spot.
- Three motor driven focus modes: Macro Mode (0.3m – 0.5m/1ft. -1.6ft.), Normal Mode (0.5m – 2m/1.6ft. – 6.6ft.), Landscape Mode (2m/6.6ft. and beyond).
- Programmed electronic shutter release, 1.6 sec – 1/400 sec.
- Automatic, Interlocking range (ISO 800): LV 5 – LV 15.5, Exposure compensation: ± 2/3 EV.
- Electronically controlled self-timer with approximately 10 second delay
- LED display with Shooting mode (auto, selfie, macro, landscape, double exposure), brightness adjustment, flash suppressing and self-timer mode.
- Two CR2/DL CR2 lithium batteries.
- Capacity: Approximately 30 INSTAX SQUARE 10-pack film packs with new CR2/DL CR2 lithium batteries.
- Tripod socket (tripod sold separately).
Availability and Pricing
The Instax SQUARE SQ6 will be available on May 25, 2018 in the U.S. and Canada for USD $129.95 and CAD $159.99.
