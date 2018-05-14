FujiFilm Announces Instax Square SQ6 & New Black Instant Film

Fujifilm has been grabbing headlines of late with the leak of their internal document of marketshare projection, then the merger with XEROX has come to a halt, and now, on a much smaller but appreciable level, they have announced a new INSTAX, the INSTAX Square SQ6, and it may be the best looking Fuji INSTAX camera to date.

This is Fujifilm‘s second run of late on a square format, but more focused that the last, which was the SQ10 – a sort of failed-hybrid that was both a square instant camera and a digital camera, but with paltry digital abilities.

Unlike the SQ10, this looks much more familiar, smaller, sleeker, and aesthetically pleasing, and where the SQ10 costs $225, this comes in almost $100 less at $129 USD.

That said, however, it uses the Fujifilm Square INSTAX film which is significantly (in terms of percentage) more expensive than the normal INSTAX Mini film. The INSTAX Mini film we have become used to is typically sold $12.40 for 20 exposures and the Square film is $12.60 for 10 exposures, so it’s more than double the cost per exposure. The image area of the film is larger, however, as it’s a 2.4 x 2.4″ image area compared to the mini’s 2.4 x 1.8″. So it fits between the Mini and the INSTAX wide’s 2.4 x 3.9″.

Along with the SQ6, Instax SQUARE black instant film will also be released. With its new black frame.

Functionally it will be similar to other modern Fuji INSTAX cameras, with a selfie mode, macro, landscape, double exposure et cetera, but the SQ6 comes with 3 color filters that fit over the flash in orange, purple and green are included to add a pop of color to the images – for those so inclined.

The Instax SQUARE SQ6 can be pre-ordered here, and will be available on May 25, 2018 in the U.S and will be available in 3 colours: Pearl White, Blush Gold and Graphite Gray.