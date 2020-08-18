It’s an interesting news week for Fuji shooters as there’s been a few new rumors of possible great things coming! In this post, we’ll round up some of the latest in fuji leaks & news and open up the discussion on what’s legit or not.

Manual Focus “Fast” lens for GFX

First up is some news on gear that’s missing on the GFX lens lineup, and that’s some “fast glass.” Fujirumors leaked this image showing a new wide-standard f/1.4 lens. This is the only info we have so far:

1.4 lens for GFX system

Looks like it’s a manual focus lens

it will be a wide-standard lens (wider than the Mitakon)

New Super Fast XF Lenses

Next up we have news from Fuji Rumors showing some patents for super-fast XF lenses have been spotted in the wild and that the 50mm f/1.0 may finally be coming soon.

According to Fuji Rumors, 5 years after the original patent leak and the 2018 roadmap announcement, the XF33mm f/1.0 has been spotted by hi-lows-note.blog as well as some information about some new variations on a few SUPER-FAST lenses, including the following;

XF35mmF1.0 Focal length: 34.686 mm F number: 1.03 Angle of view: 45.4

XF30mmF1.0 Focal length: 30.369 mm F number: 1.03 Angle of view: 51.0

XF33mmF1.0 Focal length: 33.489 mm F number: 1.03 Angle of view: 46.8



Nikon To Fuji Adapter?

But wait, there’s more! In another post from Fuji Rumors, it looks like Fringer is currently developing a Nikon F to Fujifilm X Smart Lens Adapter. In the video below you can see the first engineering sample and how it works as a prototype for the Nikon To Fuji systems.

Reportedly, it supports electronic aperture control for D, G, and E lenses as well as autofocus for AF_S and AF-P lenses! I don’t know about you, but it’s pretty exciting for me to see all of these cross-brand adapters showing up on the market making it easier for uses to move from system to system so they can cater exactly to their needs without having to invest massive amounts of money re-acquiring lenses and accessories.

The adapter is still under development so the time to market is still not known, but if the progress in this video is to believed, here’s hoping we’ll see something more concrete by the holiday season!

So what do you think? are these rumors interesting or exciting to you? Do you think any will come to light before the end of the year? Let us know in the comments below.

