Fuji Releases New Raw Processor, Firmware Updates For X-T2, X-T20, GFX 50S

No subset of photographer has quite the level of enthusiasm for JPEG shooting as those who shoot Fuji, and that’s simply because their cameras do it so well. Where another manufacturer’s JPEGs are largely something for those who aren’t ready to begin the raw conversion leg of their photographic journey, Fuji JPEGs’ baked-in aesthetic is as niche and pleasing to look at as the cameras themselves.

Fuji raw shooters craving that look JPEG shooters are treated to by default, on the other hand, have had to make do with third-party software’s best attempts at recreating what JPEG shooters get straight-out-of-camera. That changes now, as Fuji has released their own software to give you the same raw processing that is done in-camera, on your computer: X-Raw Studio.

X-Raw Studio is currently available for free for OS X and supports the X-T20 and GFX 50S, with support for Windows and more cameras coming later this month. It works when a camera is connected via tether cable, and the camera, in essence, is what “drives” the conversion.

As of now, the software and execution are pretty limited, but hopefully, X-Raw Studio represents a fledgling effort that will take flight, perhaps after a few growing pains. After all, one of Fuji’s biggest selling points is their commitment to consistently improving existing products.

Apropos to this principle, Fuji has just released firmware updates for the X-T2, X-T20, and GFX 50S. From the press release:

• New AF tracking algorithm enhances AF-C to track moving subjects half the size, or moving twice as fast as previous models.

• Supports Fujifilm X RAW STUDIO which enables users to convert RAW files with X Processor Pro.

• Supports Instax SHARE SP-3 and higher resolution prints for SP-2.

• Allows users to choose RGB and brightness histogram with or without highlight warnings.

• Improves radio flash controller usability allowing users to shoot with compatible third-party studio flash in high-speed sync or TTL mode via their radio controllers.

• Supports backup and restore of camera settings from one camera to another via Fujifilm X Acquire.

• Touch panel operation while looking into the electronic viewfinder.

• Supports Instax SHARE SP-3 and higher resolution prints for SP-2.

• Supports Fujifilm X RAW STUDIO which enables users to convert RAW files with X Processor Pro.

• Supports Instax SHARE SP-3 and higher resolution prints for SP-2.

• Improves radio flash controller usability allowing users to shoot with compatible third-party studio flash in high-speed sync or TTL mode via their radio controllers.

• Supports backup and restore of camera settings from one camera to another via Fujifilm X Acquire.

• Addition of “Eye Sensor + LCD Image Display” in View Mode that allows for shooting through the viewfinder and checking images on the LCD.

• ON/OFF for 1/3-step shutter speed adjustment.

• Addition of “Shoot Without Card” mode so the camera will not shoot without SD card inserted.

• Addition of “-6” and “-7” to EVF’s brightness settings.

X-T20 owners will surely appreciate the ability to use the touch panel while looking through the viewfinder, and the X-T2’s updates solidify its flagship standing as it maintains and adds new professional-level capabilities over its ‘mini-me,’ the X-T20.

To download the firmware updates from Fuji’s website for X-T2,

X-T20, and GFX 50S, click here.

To learn more about and download X-Raw Studio, click here.