Fuji Joins The Sony E-mount System

Fuji has joined the list of lens manufacturers to provide cinema lenses for the Sony E-Mount system, adding even more momentum to a camera system that has quickly become a premiere player in the budget cinematography industry. Fuji has opted for a slightly different approach with this entry by only offering zooms and, in doing so, have covered a wide range focal lengths (27mm-202.5mm) in just two lenses. Fuji joins Sigma, Tokina, and Schneider in the ever increasing list of lens makers to see the value in competing in this segment of the industry. Let’s see what Fuji is bringing to the table.

There are some key features that cinema zoom lenses afford shooters that still zoom lenses don’t provide: being parfocal, T-stops, no focus breathing. Furthermore, these are the types of features that typically distinguish higher level productions from your lower budget productions.

Key Characteristics

Parfocal – A parfocal lens stays in focus as you move through the lens’ zoom range.

(No) Focus Breathing – the change of focal length when the focus distance of a lens is changed.

T-Stop – the precise measurement of the light that makes it through the lens to reach the camera’s sensor.

Fujinon MK 18-55mm T2.9 Lens Lens Specs

T 2.9 to T 22 and closed

Iris Blades 9

Gear Mod 0.8

Focus Rotation 200°

Macro: Available

Minimum Focus Distance (Standard: 2.8′ / 0.85m) (Marco :1.25′ / 0.38m)

Filter Thread: 82 mm

Outside diameter: 85 mm

Length 8.12″ / 20.63 cm

Weight 2.16 lb / 0.98 kg

FUJINON MK 50-135MM T2.9 LENS LENS SPECS

T 2.9 to T 22 and closed

Iris Blades 9

Gear Mod 0.8

Focus Rotation 200°

Macro: Available

Minimum Focus Distance (Standard: 3’11” / 1.2m) (Marco :2’9″‘ / 0.85m)

Filter Thread: 82 mm

Outside diameter: 85 mm

Length 8.12″ / 20.63 cm

Weight 2.16 lb / 0.98 kg

This appears to be a win-win-win scenario for all parties impacted by this announcement. Fuji now gets a slice of the Sony pie, Sony gets more lens support and even more attractive to professionals, and consumers reap the benefits of another lens option from a manufacturer with a stellar lens legacy. Priced at $3,799 these lenses present a great value for what they offer and, while not cheap, they put a higher tier of production value within the reach of more filmmakers who are looking to rent or buy quality glass.

If you are in the market to buy some cinema glass the Fuji MK18-55mm T2.9 and Fuji MK50-135mm T2.9 are available for preorder.

The Fuji MK18-55mm T2.9 will be available at the end of March 2017.

The Fuji MK50-135mm T2.9 will be available in the Summer 2017.