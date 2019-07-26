Fuji Issues Service Advisory for the GFX 100 Shutter Release “Lock” Issue

Yesterday Fujifilm released a service advisory notice regarding the GFX 100 Medium format camera stating that a very small percentage of users may have a faulty shutter button. The advisory details an issue with the Locking Mechanism of the side shutter button on the built in battery grip.

“Some users of the new Fujifilm GFX100 have experienced a loosening of the side shutter release ‘lock’ function contained on the built-in vertical grip,” reads the warning. “The result of this loosening is that the side shutter will no longer effectively lock, and photo capture may be triggered unintentionally.” But the issue goes beyond not being able to lock the shutter, which would be a minor inconvenience. “Another result,” says the notice, “is that tiny parts could become loose within the camera body and potentially interfere with camera functionality.”

To find out if you’re one of the unlucky few, check your serial number, (which can be found on the inside of the flip out screen of the GFX camera body shown in the image below), and see if your unit falls in the list released from Fuji.

We anticipate that only a very small percentage of GFX100 cameras that have been shipped to date worldwide (products within the serial number range described below) may be affected by this loosening. Still, we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused to our loyal customers, and we recommend that any owners of the Fujifilm GFX100 with the serial number in question promptly reach out to their local Fujifilm support center/ Fujifilm service center to make arrangements for a free examination and repair of the side shutter release mechanism. A production line adjustment has been made such that future shipments of the GFX100 will not be affected by this phenomenon.

The following serial numbers could be affected:

92001001～92001975 （excluding 92001830, 92001832, 92001833）

93001001～93001034, 93001038, 93001039, 93001041, 93001046

92A01001～92A01525

92M01001～92M01027

Please note that some cameras within this range were modified before sale, so please contact your local Fujifilm support center/ Fujifilm service center to re-confirm whether adjustments should be made to your camera, quoting the serial number, which can be found on the back side of the LCD (please see diagram below).

If you have any questions relating to this issue, or otherwise your GFX100, please contact your local Fujifilm support center/ Fujifilm service center.

You can rest assured that Fujifilm is absolutely committed to quality and service excellence, with respect to the GFX100, and with respect to all other Fujifilm products.

It’s never fun to find out your newly bought camera is “broken” but it’s great that the manufacturers are jumping onto the problem and fixing them immediately and ensuring newer units are redesigned and adjusted to ensure the problem doesn’t occur again. This has happened to me with my original Nikon D800 when the “left focus issue” hit the news so believe me, I can relate to the frustration you may be faced with. But since sending my D800 in for the service, i’ve not had a single problem with it, and it’s now pushing nearly 900k shutter actuations and still going strong!