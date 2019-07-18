Fuji Announces 2 New Lenses – The XF 16-80mm Telephoto and The GFX 50mm Prime

It feels like we are in prime new-gear-announcement season with all the incredible new gadgets being announced in the last few days, and today is no exception! Today, Fujinon has announced not 1, but 2 new lenses for their systems. The XF 16-80mm F4 R OIS WR and the GF 50mm F3.5 R LM WR. Both of these lenses bring something a little new to their respective systems and here at SLR Lounge we’re excited to see these once they’re released so we can test them out and give you a full review.

FUJINON XF16-80mm F4 R OIS WR

The Electronic Imaging Division of Fujifilm North America Corporation is pleased to introduce its compact 5x standard zoom lens, FUJINON XF16-80mm F4 R OIS WR, as it joins the lineup of interchangeable lenses available for the X Series mirrorless digital cameras. This small, lightweight lens is highly portable and versatile for all types of photography.

Featuring a constant maximum aperture value of F4 and a focal length range from 16mm to 80mm (equivalent to 24-122mm in the 35mm film format), this lens achieves a minimum shooting distance of 13.8 inches (35 cm) over the entire zoom range, providing a maximum shooting magnification of 0.25x, and covering a wide shooting area. In addition, it is small and lightweight at 15.5 ounces(440g); about 40% lighter than a 35mm full size equivalent specification lens, achieving five times zoom in the same size and weight of full size three times zoom lenses. While the lens is naturally designed for photographers, especially those specializing in portraiture, landscape, or general photography, it’s also is a great fit for filmmakers, thanks to its versatile combination of focal lengths and Optical Image Stabilization.

Some of the XF16-80mm F4 R OIS WR’s key features:

Specially Designed To Get The Most Out of X-TransTM CMOS Sensors

X-Trans CMOS Sensors are designed to provide maximum image quality, especially when paired with the stunning design and sharpness of FUJINON lenses. Consisting of 16 elements in 12 groups, the FUJINON XF16-80mm F4 R OIS WR Lens also features one aspherical element that is specially designed to minimize field curvature and spherical aberration. This results in stunning levels of image sharpness from the center of the frame to the edges, even at the wider end of the lens’ focal range. Add in the fact that this lens has very little focus breathing, has an ability to focus up to 14in (35cm) from a subject, and features a broad range of focal lengths, it’s clearly an ideal pick for photographers and filmmakers needing versatility, but not wanting to sacrifice image quality.

A Small, Compact, and Versatile Lens For Any Shooting Situation

Covering an effective focal range from 24mm to 122mm, the FUJINON XF16-80mm F4 R OIS WR weighs just 15.5 oz (440 g) and is only 3.5in (88.9mm) long. This makes it approximately 40% lighter than similar, 35mm system lenses, which means it won’t weigh you down when spending an entire day looking to capture that perfect moment.

Push the limits with 6.0 stops of Optical Image Stabilization (OIS)

As if extending the possibilities of hand-held capture with 6.0 stops of CIPA-Rated Optical Image Stabilization wasn’t enough, the FUJINON XF16-80mm F4 R OIS WR lens can absorb any vibration from a mechanical shutter. The OIS can also automatically detect when the camera is being used with a tripod and adjust its performance to provide optimum image quality.

Be Ready For Unpredictable Moments With Quick, Responsive, and Near-Silent Autofocus

Having fast and quiet autofocus is critical when you’re roaming the streets looking for that perfect image. Our engineers went to great lengths to build the right motors to accurately, quietly and precisely drive focusing elements so you can count on it the instant you need it. Weather resistant to keep the images coming Weather-sealed in ten places along the barrel, this lens is capable of operating in temperatures down to 14°F (-10°C). Work fearlessly in dusty or damp conditions and keep peace of mind when in freezing or terribly hot, humid conditions. The XF16-80mm F4 R OIS WR lens will be available September 26, 2019 in the U.S. and Canada at a price of USD $799.95 and CAD $1,049.99.

Technical Specifications: XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR

Type – FUJINON LENS XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR

– FUJINON LENS XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR Lens construction – 16 elements 12 groups (includes 3 aspherical elements and 1 ED aspherical element)

– 16 elements 12 groups Focal length (35mm format equivalent) – f=16-80mm (24-122mm)

(35mm format equivalent) – f=16-80mm (24-122mm) Angle of view – 83.2°-20.1°

– 83.2°-20.1° Max. aperture – F4

– F4 Min. aperture – F22

– F22 Aperture control Number of blades Stop size – 9(rounded diaphragm opening) 1/3EV (16 steps)

– 9(rounded diaphragm opening) 1/3EV (16 steps) Focus range – 35cm and beyond

– 35cm and beyond Max. magnification – 0.25x (Telephoto)

– 0.25x (Telephoto) External dimensions: Diameter x Length (approx.) (distance from camera lens mount flange) – Φ3.08in x 3.5in (78.3mm x 88.9mm)

(approx.) (distance from camera lens mount flange) – Φ3.08in x 3.5in (78.3mm x 88.9mm) Weight (approx.) (excluding caps, hoods) – 15.5oz (440g)

(approx.) (excluding caps, hoods) – 15.5oz (440g) Filter size – Φ72mm

– Φ72mm Accessories included Front Lens cap FLCP-72II Rear Lens cap RLCP-001 Lens hood Lens wrapping cloth



FUJINON GF50mm F3.5 R LM WR

The Electronic Imaging Division of Fujifilm North America Corporation has announced the release of its FUJINON GF50mm F3.5 R LM WR lens, the smallest and the lightest (11.8 oz./335g) GF lens to date, featuring a maximum aperture of 3.5 and focal length of 50mm (equivalent to 40mm in the 35mm film format). When attached to a Fujifilm GFX 50R digital camera, the combined weight is only 39.2 ounces (1,110g), making it easily portable and an ideal choice for street and landscape photography.

Lenses in the GF family deliver astonishing image resolution and rich tonal reproduction, made possible by the outstanding optical design and production technology Fujifilm Corporation developed to process lens surfaces at sub-micron level precision. The GF lenses bring out the full potential of the Fujifilm GFX 50S and GFX 50R mirrorless digital cameras, and they fully support the 100MP image sensor of the recently launched GFX 100. Coupled with Fujifilm’s unique color reproduction technology, these lenses deliver world-class image quality.

The GF50mm F3.5 R LM WR’s weather-sealed construction makes it dust and weather resistant and capable of operating in temperatures down to 14°F (-10°C), allowing shooting even in challenging conditions while maintaining optimum reliability.

The addition of the GF50mm F3.5 R LM WR expands the lineup of GF lenses to ten lenses. Complemented with various accessories, Fujifilm offers broad shooting coverage to deliver the joy of taking photographs with the GFX Series of cameras.

Some of the main features of the new GF50mm F3.5 R LM WR lens:

Engineered to Provide Incredible Image Quality

GFX System Cameras produce images with incredibly high resolution. This requires lenses to be precisely engineered so that they can properly resolve any image with clarity and detail. GF50mm F3.5 R LM WR consists of 9 elements in 6 groups and includes one aspherical lens element to minimize spherical aberration and barrel distortion. Crafted to produce sharp images, rich tones, and very little focus breathing, this lens is great for either still or motion capture.

Lightweight and Versatile For Any Shooting Situation

Weighing in at just 11.82oz, GF50mm F3.5 R LM WR weighs less than a can of your favorite soft drink, making it the perfect companion to bring along with you for your next street photography expedition. You might just want to bring that beverage along with you since this lens is so portable.

Be Ready for Unpredictability With Quick, Responsive, and Near-Silent Autofocus.

Having fast and quiet autofocus is critical when you’re roaming the streets looking to capture that perfect image. With a linear motor moving the focusing element quickly and precisely into place, this lens will be your go-to tool for reliability, speed and sharpness.

Weather resistant to keep the images coming

Work fearlessly in dusty or damp conditions and keep peace of mind when in freezing or terribly hot, humid conditions. Weather sealed in ten places along the barrel, the GF50mmF3.5 R LM WR is capable of operating in temperatures down to 14°F (-10°C).

The GF50mm F3.5 R LM WR lens will be available September 26, 2019 in the U.S. and Canada for a price of USD $999.95 and CAD $1,299.99.

Technical Specifications: GF50mm F3.6 R LM WR