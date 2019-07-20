Fstoppers’ Patrick Hall Opens Up

In this latest video from Patrick Hall, who you may know from Fstoppers, things get personal really quick! Patrick opens up with us and talks candidly about his battle with Crohn’s Disease. Things get raw, and maybe even a little “TMI” at some spots, as he explains his struggles over the years dealing with Crohn’s, developing a perianal abscess, preparing for a colonoscopy, and treating Crohn’s Disease with Humira injections.

Most people may not have known before today that the man behind-the-scenes of so much hilariousness and craziness at Fstoppers has been dealing with this at all, let alone for so long. Take some time and watch this video and as Pye said when he shared this on Facebook, “Remember that behind each of us is a story and struggle that nobody else knows about.”

DONATE to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation:

https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/donate

Support Patrick through their photography store:

https://fstoppers.com/store