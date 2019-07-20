New Workshop! Lighting 3 | Advanced Off Camera Flash

Buy Now!
Inspiration

Fstoppers’ Patrick Hall Opens Up

By David J. Crewe on July 19th 2019

In this latest video from Patrick Hall, who you may know from Fstoppers,  things get personal really quick! Patrick opens up with us and talks candidly about his battle with Crohn’s Disease. Things get raw, and maybe even a little “TMI” at some spots, as he explains his struggles over the years dealing with Crohn’s, developing a perianal abscess, preparing for a colonoscopy, and treating Crohn’s Disease with Humira injections.

Most people may not have known before today that the man behind-the-scenes of so much hilariousness and craziness at Fstoppers has been dealing with this at all, let alone for so long. Take some time and watch this video and as Pye said when he shared this on Facebook, “Remember that behind each of us is a story and struggle that nobody else knows about.”

DONATE to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation:

https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/donate

Support Patrick through their photography store:

https://fstoppers.com/store

Tags:
This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links, however, this does not impact accuracy or integrity of our content.
Previous Story
Must-Know Apparel Photography Tips &...
Next Story
Unsubscribed and Deleted All Adobe CC...
About

David J. Crewe is a full-time commercial photographer and Senior Editor with SLR Lounge. Based out of both Southern California & Las Vegas, Nevada.

View his work and blog: DavidJCrewe.com

Follow his Instagram: @DavidJCrewe

RELATED ARTICLES

Learn More

7 Powerful Social Media Tips for Photographers in 2019
Learn More

Top 10 Songs | The Best Cinematic Royalty-Free Music For Your Next Travel...
Learn More

How to Become a Full-Time YouTuber featuring Mango Street & Artlist.io

RELATED WORKSHOPS

SEE MORE WORKSHOPS
Learn More

SLR Lounge Premium Subscription

SLR Lounge Premium Subscription

access All of our workshops
Learn More

Complete Wedding Photography Training System

Complete Wedding Photography Training...

A-Z Guide to Wedding Photography
Learn More

Complete Photography Business Training System

Complete Photography Business...

start and run the business of your dreams

Q&A Discussions

Please or register to post a comment.

  1. barbara farley

    So sorry you are going through this.  I hope this disease quiets down for you once more like it did in the past.  
    | |
FREE PRO TUTORIAL
Business Course Four | How To Book Photography Clients
One or more of these reasons might surprise you, but you'll likely agree that all are true. 

Connect with us!