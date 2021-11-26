It’s no secret that Black Friday and Cyber Mondays are out early this year, but you might not know about one of the best holiday deals available to photographers. Our friends at Fstoppers have opened up their Cyber-Week sale for 2021 and it’s not one to be missed. Now through Cyber Monday, you can save up to 60% when you purchase two or more tutorials together (applies only to Fstoppers-produced tutorials). The more you purchase, the more you save:

Save 40% when you buy 2 workshops

Save 50% when you buy 3 workshops

Save 60% when you buy 4 or more workshops

In case you’re unfamiliar, Fstoppers offers a wide range of products and educational courses from some of the best photographers in the business. Whether you photograph weddings, landscapes, headshots, portraits, fashion, or other genre, you’ll find world class workshops that will help boost your skills. Here’s a quick look at just a few of the courses available in the Fstoppers catalog.

Photographing the World 1: Landscape Photography and Post-Processing with Elia Locardi (1 of 4 Different “Photographing the World” Courses Available)

Course Description: This tutorial will take you from the on-location capture all the way through Elia’s post-processing techniques in the studio. To produce a truly unique landscape tutorial unlike any other, we traveled to both Iceland and New Zealand so we could teach lessons in two completely different climates and seasons. From waterfalls and ice caves in Iceland to lakes and ocean sides in New Zealand, Photographing the World has something for everyone interested in landscape photography.

This video tutorial includes the following:

12+ Hours of Video Content

15 On Location and Studio Post-processing Lessons

Intro to the Basics of Photography

Full RAW files, PSDs, and CaptureONE catalogs

8 Behind the Scenes Episodes

Private Facebook Group Access

Course Description: With social media and advertising visuals fighting for more and more of our attention, the importance of video is at an all time high. Luckily, if you are a photographer, you already have 90% of the tools you need to start making professional videos and multimedia productions. This new Fstoppers tutorial on videography is aimed at helping both professional and amateur photographers take the gear they already own and start producing high quality videos. There is no better time to learn how to film video than right now!

This video tutorial includes the following:

7 Hours of Content

Bonus Tutorial: Introduction to Premiere Included Free

Instant Download

Course Description: As a Capture One ambassador, a long standing Fstoppers writer, and an extremely talented beauty and wedding photographer, Quentin Decaillet is the perfect instructor to guide you through Capture One so you can make creative edits both effortlessly and efficiently.

This video tutorial includes the following:

5 Hours of Content

11 Video Files

23 Raw Files to Follow Along

3 Full “Real World” Edits

Private Facebook Group

Instant Download

Each product is a digital download, which means you can start watching each video from your preferred device right away. Check out the Fstoppers store to take advantage of these amazing Black Friday discounts!

