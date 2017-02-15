Free Webinars To Boost Your Sales & Enhance Your Photographic Eye

NEW! SLR Lounge Quarterly Plans are Here!

February 15th 2017

What better way to grow your business than to learn from pros that went through the struggles and hardships that come with entrepreneurship so you don’t have to?

There is no greater resource as a photographer than experience-enriched education, it is the number one Ultimate-bundles.com is hosting a week full of educational experiences hosted by some of the industry’s greatest mentors starting today up until February 21st! Webinar topics range from business acumen to lighting & editing to increase efficiency and create raving clients – see the entire list here!

Responsible for instructing over 1,200 photographers through their IN-CAMERA workshops, Zach & Jody Gray will give you a simple step by step framework to easily make an extra 10k this year. They will teach you how to sell without being “salesy”, properly price your photography in your market, and how to get your clients to spend double, and thank you for it!

Learn the key, fundamental secrets of composition to help their photos look better and stand out. Celebrity Photographer, Jeremy Cowart, tells you exactly how to spot and capture the best moments in the most challenging situations and when to follow the rules of photography (and when to break them), so you can begin to take better photos immediately.

See all the webinars available from today until February 21st on Ultimate-Bundles.com!

About

Shivani wants to live in a world where laughter is the cure to pretty much everything. Since she can’t claim “Serial Bingewatcher” as an occupation, she’ll settle for wedding/portrait photographer at Lin and Jirsa & marketing coordinator here at SLR Lounge. For those rare moments when you won’t find a camera in her hand, she will be dancing, eating a donut, or most likely watching Seinfeld.

Follow her on Instagram: @shivalry_inc

