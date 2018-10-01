Free Webinar | How To Price Your Photography Services

Pricing is one of the most common struggles for photographers. After all, we’ve turned our passion into a profession, and when that happens, it’s easy to undervalue yourself and your time. Sometimes we struggle with insecurities, questioning whether our services are actually worth what we want to charge or whether anyone will actually pay if we don’t give them a deal.

If you need help with pricing your photography business or photo packages, you’ll want to tune in to this free online webinar.

This free webinar, an excerpt from Business Course II: Photography Pricing & Product Design, will give you the framework you need to design packages and pricing based on competitors and your current value.

When: Tuesday, October 9th, 2018 at 4:00PM PST

Cost: Free!

How to Register: Click Here

Duration: Approx 30 – 45 mins.

What We’ll Cover:

How to design your services & packages – Consider your ideal product and use our sample packages to help guide how you’ll design services & packages for your product.

Three pricing methods – Understand your competition and use that knowledge to help guide your pricing.

Much more – Gain insight from 10 years of experience from Pye Jirsa, a leading photographer, and educator.

Join us on the SLR Lounge Facebook page for a Facebook Live Q&A following the webinar so we can answer any follow-up questions!

Register now

Can’t Make It Live?

Sign up anyways, and we’ll be sure to send out a replay link to all registrants when it’s ready.

Where Can I get more education/info?

A significant portion of our Complete Business Workshop Series dives into the nitty-gritty details of how to create packages and pricing for your services that reflect your value as an artist and business owner.