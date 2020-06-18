If you’ve ever considered creating a marketing/advertising strategy for your photography business, chances are you’ve come across researching, contemplating, and inevitably not pursuing Facebook Ads as a means of getting your company out there. If you don’t know what you’re doing and haven’t implemented the right filters, chances are you are bound to lose money and the entire process may end up costing you rather than benefitting you.

We want to bring you a solution to guide you through the pain points of Facebook Ads and help you turn it into a profitable venture for your photography business. In this free webinar, Pye is joined by Easton Reynolds, owner of The Art of Six Figures, a social learning platform built to teach photographers the business of photography. They will discuss how they generated 285 leads and booked 21 new clients in just 5 days for less than it costs for a night out!

While most sites give you a generic rundown of how Facebook Ads works, Easton and Pye will walk you through a step by step instructional process of how to create ads to get photography clients, no matter what niche you’re in. Here’s a taste of what you’ll learn in the free, hour-long webinar:

How to attract your ideal clients on FB & actually get bookings!

Learn the secret tool we use inside FB to dial in our targeting. (It’s free and you already have access to it if you are on FB)

See the exact process we have taught to over 1400 photographers from all over the world!

When: Join them live on Thursday, 25 Jun 2020, 2:00 PM EST.

Get a Sneak Peek! 7 Mistakes Photographers Make Using Facebook Ads

We wanted to give everyone a sneak peek at some of the golden nuggets we’ll be discussing in this webinar over in our Master Business of Photography Facebook Group. This group is free to join and is meant as a resource for photographers looking to create a successful photography business through the guidance of our Photography Business Training System, sold as a separate course or available in our Premium library.