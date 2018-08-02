Free Webinar | 10 Ways to 10x Your Wedding Photography Skills

Are you just starting out in wedding photography and don’t know where to begin? Or are you a wedding photographer with years of experience looking to find ways to further develop your skillset and business?

Join award-winning wedding photographer, Pye Jirsa of Lin & Jirsa Photography as he guides you through the 10 essential tips you need to know to grow your wedding photography skills by 10-fold, no matter where you are in your career! We’ll let you in on our secrets to creating a successful photography business as well as the fundamentals to consistently creating amazing imagery for your clients.

When: Thursday, August 16th, 2018 at 10:30AM PST

Cost: Free!

How to Join: Click Here

Duration: Approx 1 hour

What We’ll Cover:

Essential Gear for the Wedding Day

Creative Lighting Techniques

How to Successfully Market Your Brand

Posing Tips for Photographing the Couple and Groups

And More!