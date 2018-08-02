Photographing the Milky Way

Inspiration

Free Webinar | 10 Ways to 10x Your Wedding Photography Skills

By SLR Lounge Official on August 2nd 2018

Are you just starting out in wedding photography and don’t know where to begin? Or are you a wedding photographer with years of experience looking to find ways to further develop your skillset and business?

Join award-winning wedding photographer, Pye Jirsa of Lin & Jirsa Photography as he guides you through the 10 essential tips you need to know to grow your wedding photography skills by 10-fold, no matter where you are in your career! We’ll let you in on our secrets to creating a successful photography business as well as the fundamentals to consistently creating amazing imagery for your clients.

When: Thursday, August 16th, 2018 at 10:30AM PST
Cost: Free!
How to Join: Click Here
Duration: Approx 1 hour
What We’ll Cover:

  • Essential Gear for the Wedding Day
  • Creative Lighting Techniques
  • How to Successfully Market Your Brand
  • Posing Tips for Photographing the Couple and Groups
  • And More!

