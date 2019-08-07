Free Sales Training – Learn the W.A.V.E Sales Method!

You don’t have to be “sales-y” to close the sale. Regardless of your personality type, you CAN book clients and sell products if you ask the right questions and understand your clients’ true needs. We show you exactly how to do that in this free sales training video direct from our best selling Photography Business Training System:

Note: Business Training purchasers and Premium members already have access to this tutorial.

What to Expect

In this 42-minute free online masterclass tutorial you will accomplish the following:

Become a Better Photographer

This method will help you to become a better photographer. How? By better understanding your clients’ needs and capturing what they truly want, you’ll provide a better experience, capture more meaningful photographs, and yes, increase your sales.

Sell Anything w/out “Selling”

The W.A.V.E. method applies to all genres of lifecycle photography, from weddings to family to senior portraits. This free tutorial is a must-watch for any photographer, whether you own a studio or you just do a few photoshoots on the side.

About the Photography Business Training System

While other online courses give you business tips and tricks, our Training System was designed to offer successful strategies and methods to help you build the business of your dreams. It’s comprised of 4 in-depth courses that cover the vast world of running and operating a photography business:

The Photography Business Plan

Pricing & Product Design

Marketing & SEO for Photographers

Sales & Closing

See How This Course Has Helped Photographers All Over the WOrld!

“I am through 3 of the 4 classes and I have to say that this is the BEST thing that’s happened to my photography career. I feel so inspired and ready to take on new challenges, to grow my business and to become a better business person and photographer. Thank you, Pye!” – Cameron Howard

“So I’ve just finished watching the Business Classes and all i can say is WOW! Thank you to everyone involved in creating those classes (including the whole team behind the scenes). The content was of unbelievable value! The video’s are a perfect balance of humour and education, which is why I find them so easy to watch. Lastly, I don’t want to spoil anything for anyone, but the final 10 minute video clip “Why Breathe” really hit me. I could feel every single word that Pye was saying and I could tell he dug down really deep for that and I for one, really appreciate it.” – Rich Orange

“So a few weeks ago I mentioned that I had difficulty doing the wave on a phone call. Yesterday I had a booth at a bridal fair and had amazing success with the wave! I just wanted to say that the wave is amazing and definitely helps you get a deeper understanding of what your potential clients want from your photography service. Thanks for teaching this awesome technique!” – Chance Freeze

“I’ve had my photography business for 5 years. I wish I had this 5 years ago. I was doing many of the recommended things in this course already, but this puts everything into a grand plan and gives me a step by step system to grow my business. I was particularly happy with the marketing section of this course. That in and of itself is worth the full price of this course.” – Paul Williamson