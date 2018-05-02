Free 5-Day Business Mastery Workshop for Selected Premium Members!

We recently debuted How To Launch A Photography Business on CreativeLive that walked photographers through the first 12 weeks of building a photography business. We love that course as a foundation, but SLR Lounge Premium Members requested a series that provided more in-depth training and resources.

Introducing the Business Mastery Series taught right here at SLR Lounge Headquarters in Orange County, CA! In this course, we are going to dive far beyond the first 12 weeks of running your business. The course will include in-depth case studies, templates for email communication, sales scripts, multiple marketing strategies, and much more.

Join Us Free

The best case studies are ones that you all can relate to. So we are inviting 5 Premium members to be a part of our in-person workshop which will be filmed and placed onto SLR Lounge Premium.

We are looking for 5 Premium members that have grown thus far in their photography skill and are ready to launch any form of a portrait photography business. Hands-on business workshop intensives like this typically cost $4,000 to $5,000+ so be sure to throw your name into the hat! It will be well worth your week of time. This workshop has the potential to change the course of your business.



When: June 4th-8th from 9AM – 7PM (times subject to fluctuate).

Where: SLR Lounge Headquarters, Tustin, CA

Cost: Free! (Flights/hotel/transport not covered. Breakfast/Lunch will be provided)

Who: This course is reserved for 5 select Premium members.

How to Apply: Attendance is strictly reserved for SLRL Premium members only. Comment on this post in our SLR Lounge Premium FB Group. with any message and a link to your work! Remember to ensure you’re available for all 5 days (June 4th-8th).

(Extra consideration will be given to those who have grown with us and link to some “then and now” comparisons, i.e. images that show your early work and where you are today!)

What will this course cover?

The Business workshop intensive will cover, but is not limited to, the following topics:

Planning and strategy

Market positioning

Branding your business to attract your ideal client

Product development and pricing

Finance and accounting

Setting up a portfolio

Grassroots marketing

Advanced marketing (SEO, content marketing, email, etc)

Getting your first customer

How to sell without selling

And so much more!

How are the attendees chosen?

Attendance is strictly reserved for SLRL Premium members only. Comment below to ensure you’re available for all 5 days (June 4th-8th, 2018). Only those that are available for the days and times stated will be eligible for our in-person audience.

What does each attendee receive?

We would like to work with each attendee as individual “case studies” helping to progress and better their businesses with plans, strategies, and a portfolio review. Since this requires a great deal of dedicated effort and focus we have decided to limit the number of attendees to 5. Attendees must agree to the following terms & conditions:

Be available June 4th-8th at SLRL Headquarters in Tustin, CA from 9AM – 7PM (times subject to fluctuate).

Allow permission for your work to be featured in our education.

Sign a model release to be filmed.

Flights/hotel/transport not covered. Breakfast/Lunch will be provided.

Have a great attitude and be ready for 5 intense days!

Will this workshop be for sale?

Yes, this workshop will be for sale in our Store page once it has fully been released on SLR Lounge Premium.

Will this workshop be on SLR Lounge Premium?

Yes, this workshop will be exclusively released to SLRL Premium chapter by chapter once the course has finished production.