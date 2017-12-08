Cyber Monday Sale | Up to 45% Off

Flickr | The Top 10 Images of 2017 And Top Cameras!

By Wendell Weithers on December 8th 2017

Tis’ the season for friends, family, food, and an inordinate amount of lists assessing the best of everything we saw this year. And since so many of us spend so much time uploading photos to the internet, an article with this title was as certain as the sunrise.

Flickr has released its top photographs of 2017 and the images are truly beautiful and worth a few moments of your well earned lunch break. The submissions come from across the globe and span the many genres of our craft which should cause you to wonder and ponder…how did Flickr do it?

According to the Flickr:

To reach this final list, we started with an algorithm that calculated the top photos based on a number of social and engagement metrics, for example, how many times the photo was viewed, faved, or shared. Flickr staff curated that raw data to avoid the results being a complete popularity contest. We also limited selections to one photo per photographer who placed in the top list multiple times.

Unlike another online platform whose name shall not be named, this algorithm seems to be working just fine because these truly look like the best of the best.  Seeing these photos in one collection should be a reminder of the purpose of our craft and inspire us to create work of equal quality. So, without any further ado, here is a sample of the top 25 images of 2017.

“Say Goodbye…” by Iwona Podlasinska

say goodbye...

Sony A72 w/ Zeiss 135mm f/2

“Light of Glory” by Icemanphotos

Light of Glory

Canon 5DMk III w/ EF100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM

“Slipping Away” by Jerry Fryer

Slipping Away

Canon EOS 5D Mark II w/ EF16-35mm f/4L IS USM

“Mi Fuego“ by Albert Dros

Mi Fuego

Sony 7RM2 w/ FE 55mm F1.8 ZA

“Stairway To Heaven“ by Koen Jacobs

Stairway to heaven

Canon EOS 5D Mark III w/ EF16-35mm f/4L IS USM

“Big and Bigger“ by Chris Frank

big and bigger

Canon EOS 5D Mark II w/ 70-300mm

“Mont Saint-Michel puddle mirrored” by Loïc Lagarde

Mont Saint-Michel puddle mirrored

Canon EOS 5D Mark III w/ EF11-24mm f/4L USM

“Braving the Weather“ by Max Gor

Braving the Weather

Olympus PEN-F w/ OLYMPUS M.17mm F1.8

“Hallstatt Residential“ by Hans-Peter Deutsch

Hallstatt Residential

“Winter Fairytale“ by Achim Thomae

Winter Fairytale - Flickr Top25 2017 -

Sony 7RM2 w/ 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 G SSM OSS II

You can find the complete collection here.

[REWIND: Holiday Gift Guide | 3 Non-Tech Gifts for Photographers]

BONUS LISTS!!!

Flickr took a deep dive into the metadata on their site to assess both top devices and brands used on their platform. Here’s what they found.

Top Devices of 2017

  1. Smartphone – 50%
  2. DSLR – 33%
  3. Point & Shoot – 12%
  4. Mirrorless – 4%

Top Brands of 2017

  1. Apple iPhone – 54% of the top 100 devices
  2. Canon – 23% of the top 100 devices
  3. Nikon – 17% of the top 100 devices

If you’d like to see more about the top devices used on Flickr, click here.

If you’d like to see the top Flickr images by country, click here.

If you’d like to see the top Flickr images by genre, click here.

 

