The 2020 holiday season has arrived. It might look different at first, compared to years past, but you can still count on scoring the biggest deals of the year on all of your favorite photography gear. In fact, we’re excited to share with you a special collection of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from Adorama that will help shine a light on your photography goals for 2021.

Adorama is offering significant deals on the Flashpoint XPLOR series all throughout November and December. With a wide range of options—including those we’ve rounded up below—at an especially low price point, these Flashpoint strobes will make a perfect gift for photographers of all levels.

To make it even better, until December 20th, 2020, get 0% interest for 24 months on qualifying Adorama Exclusive purchases made with the Adorama Edge credit card. Equal monthly payments required for 24 months. See details here.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Flashpoint Sales from Adorama

Flashpoint XPLOR 1200 Pro R2 Flash system – Save $140

Super Powerful for Stopping Action

Key Features:

1200W, Recycle Time: 0.01 to 2 sec Flash Duration: 1/220 to 1/10,860 sec Rechargeable Li-Ion Battery Pack 500 Full-Power Flashes per Charge



Flashpoint XPLOR 600PRO TTL Battery-Powered Monolight – Save $190



Portable Workhorse for Studio and On-Location

Key Features:

Professional GN of 285ft/87m (ISO 100) with Standard Reflector 600W of Real Monolight power, wide 9 f/stop range in 25 steps 0.01 to 0.9s recycle speed Up to 370 full power flashes high speed sync to 1/8000s overcomes excessive ambient light



Flashpoint XPLOR 600 PRO w/ XP-600 Pro extension head & eVOLV 200 Kit – Save $150

Best Value for Powerful 2-Light Setup

What’s in the Kit:

Flashpoint XPLOR 600 PRO TTL Battery-Powered Monolight (Bowens) Flashpoint XP600 Pro Portable 600ws Extension FlashHead Flashpoint eVOLV 200 R2 TTL Pocket Flash with Barndoor Kit



Pocket-Sized Companion for On-the-Go Shoots

What’s in the Kit:

2 x Flashpoint XPLOR300 Pro TTl monolights 2 x Flashpoint 7’ light stands Glow EZ Lock 48’” Quick Octa softbox w/ bowens mount Glow EZ Lock 16”x48” Quick Strip Rectangle Softbox w/ bowens mount Slinger L1 BigBag, a heavy duty large lighting bag w/ wheels 2 x Glow s-type bowens mount brackets for round heads



Flashpoint XPLOR 400PRO R2 TTL Battery-Powered Monolight Accessories Kit – Save $100

Compact and Portable High-Power Studio Feature Strobe

Key Features

The Flashpoint XPLOR 400 TTL Battery-powered Monolight with built-in R2 2.4GHz Radio Remote System (With Bowens Mount Adapter)

0.01-1s recycle time 12 continuous flashes in 1/16 power output 30W LED modeling lamp 390 full power pops Built in Flashpoint 2.4G wireless R2 system compatible with Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, Olympus and Panasonic TTL auto flash system. Kit comes with a snoot, long focus reflector, barndoor kit with four gel filters, a 20½ honeycomb grid, and a two-piece mounting adapter.



Flashpoint eVOLV 200 Pro TTL Pocket Flash Round Head Pro Kit – Save $138

The Best Light for New and Aspiring Flash Photographers

What’s in the kit:

Both a square and round head for the eVOLV 200 Round head accessory kit with all the light modifiers you need for shaping light and great cases to carry it all in



CLAR Illumi Max 500 High Power 5600K LED – Save $304

Light Your Videos with Constant Power

What’s in the kit:

Compact mega bright 500 watts of power

COB LED technology for over-the-top output at 430,000 lux (the 65½ reflector at .5m)

Daylight 5600½K performance for all lighting environments

Gear like the Flashpoint series makes flash photography affordable and approachable for both amateur and professional photographers. If getting into flash photography is on your list of goals for 2021, then there’s no better time to invest. Each of the Flashpoint strobes and kits included above highlight different features (power, recycle times, LED technology, and so on), so find a set up that matches your needs and make 2021 your brightest year yet!