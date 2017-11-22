FlashPoint / Godox XPLOR 600 HSS TTL 25% Off | Black Friday Flash Deal

The specs and features of the XPLOR 600 are beyond what you’ll find from any other light in its scale, and the price is the lowest you will find among a light with a spec and feature set this rich. Right now, it’s 25% off which means $200 less.

You can get a kit featuring two of these lights, two R2 transmitters, two extra batteries, two AC adapters, and an extension head for less than the price of one Profoto B1. Add a few of your favorite Bowens mount modifiers to that kit, available from the manufacturer of your choice, and you’ll be ready to go forth, illuminate, and conquer.

It also is incredibly versatile and works incredibly well in the field, and all those things combined have made this the flash of choice among budding pros.

Flashpoint is Adorama’s new in-house lighting brand, and it already features an impressive selection of full sized strobes and speed lights, all of which include 2.4G radio receivers/tranceivers. This means that you can control any combination of their lights with one smart trigger, the R2. It should also be noted that products branded as Godox are exactly the same as those labeled Flashpoint, albeit without the product support offered by Adorama.

The XPLOR 600 is currently the flagship offering from Flashpoint, and is available either with or without TTL metering, with a fitting price difference between the two. Right now, for Black Friday Adorama has DRASTICALLY reduced the price of both models, $200 down for the TTL version.

Both are battery powered with built-in R2 2.4GHz Radio Remote Systems and a Bowens Mount. Here are the offerings:

Flashpoint XPLOR 600 HSS TTL (AD600 TTL)

Was $749 now $549

Flashpoint XPLOR 600 HSS (AD600 NON-TTL)

Was $614 now $549