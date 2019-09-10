If you’re on the sidelines, looking over all of the new pieces of tech coming out this year, especially laptop equipment, you need to be keeping an eye on IFA. The IFA is quickly becoming the largest technology show in Europe. Over the years, it has garnered a reputation for showcases some of the most impressive new portable PCs. The 2019 showcase was just as impressive as the last, with some exciting announcements of some amazing new laptops for 2019!

Dell XPS 13 2-In-1

The Dell XPS 13 is quite possibly the best 13-inch laptop on the market! So Dell decided to capitalize on that and turn it into a convenient, 360-degree convertible 2-in-1 laptop. The first iteration of this powerful 2-in1 machine wasn’t quite making the cut with consumers, but once Dell unveiled the 2019 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, they changed the game of 2-in-1 laptops! It’s so sleek, though the design and improvements do come at the cost of its $1,000 price tag.

The performance is also a step up, using the revolutionary 10th-gen Intel Ice Lake processor and the option for improved Iris Plus integrated graphics. Dell even switched out the outdated 16:9 display for a taller 16:10 display, giving you more vertical space for the work you need to get done! With all the new improvements, the 2019 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 comes out to an amazing laptop machine!

Razer Blade Stealth

IFA just announced the newest version of the popular casual gaming laptop the Blade Stealth. But this go around, the Blade Stealth won’t be targeted towards just casual gamers.

Incorporating a 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU graphics card, this gaming laptop is so much more than it lets on from its appearance. Boasting a sleek design, it will be able to run games like Battlefield V, but will come at the cost of Price, starting at $1,500 for the base model and $2,000 for the 4K/GTX 1650 model. Worth it!

Lenovo IdeaPad S540

Lenovo is coming in hot this year with a new take on the tiny-bezel movement popularized by the Dell XPS 13. The IdeaPad S540 is an incredible little machine weighing in at 2.8 pounds while still packing a big punch.

Not only does the IdeaPad incorporate the 10th-gen Comet Lake CPUs like the new Dell XPS 13, but it also carries the NVidia GeForce MX250 GPU within its walls. This means the IdeaPad is perfect for a casual gaming experience with better graphics than the integrated Intel UHD graphics of the XPS 13. And the whole thing starts at just $1,000!

Asus ProArt StudioBook One

Asus has always been impressive with its laptop lines, quick to innovate with the top trends of every year. So it wasn’t a surprise that at the recent IFA, Asus announced an incredible new laptop for 2019: The ProArt StudioBook One! This stunningly sleek laptop packs so much creative firepower! Housing a 9th-gen Intel Core i9 CPU and Nvidia’s Quadro RTX 6000 GPU, this laptop accomplishes what many creative-based laptops wish they could, and FAST! It boasts a 15.6-inch display and sports a stellar airflow system with its aerospace-grade titanium thermal module and lid that lifts at the rear of the notebook.

Asus partnered up with Nvidia on the design of the new ProArt StudioBook One and they definitely created this laptop with performance in mind! Creatives will also be floored by the 4K UHD Pantone-validated display, 100% coverage of the Adobe RGB color space, and less than 1.0 Delta accuracy. But what really stands out to us is the not one, but TWO touchscreens that can be optimized for a plethora of different applications and functions. Very impressive, Asus.

Acer Predator Triton 300

The Predator Triton 300 is a performance-based gaming machine in a slim body, weighing in at a little over five pounds. It comes in matte black and carries the same LED blue lighting Acer is known for. But what really shines about this gaming laptop is the 9th-gen Core i7 CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. All of this at a price of around $1,425!

Consumers will be given the option to increase their storage space with up to two 1GB NVMe PCIe solid-state drives and up to a 2TB spinning hard disk drive. Incredible audio is powered by Waves Nx technology and the 15.6-inch display boasts a speedy 144Hz refresh rate with 3ms response time. This affordable gaming laptop is sure to be another big hit for Acer.