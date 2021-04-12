On Think Stupid Simple, we talked with Jen Rozenbaum. Jen is a boudoir photographer and a breast cancer survivor. Diagnosed in 2017, Jen decided to undergo a bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction, ultimately defeating her cancer and reshaping her perspective through this life-changing experience. Since her battle with cancer, Jen has gone on to become an author, public speaker, and founder and host of the Shamelessly Feminine movement, and is a true testament to the strength and resilience that can arise out of life’s most difficult moments.

In the podcast, we get into a great conversation about her experience being diagnosed with cancer, how her process of recovery affected her life and overall outlook, what it truly means to be a figure of strength and inspiration, and much more.

About the Podcast

If you haven’t heard, we’ve launched a new podcast called Think Stupid Simple. It’s a place to have authentic long-form conversations with inspiring individuals across all walks of life. The goal is to uncover the stupid-simple truths that can help us all lead happier and more successful personal and business lives.

Tune in every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for a new episode!

How to Listen and Connect

➜ Visit our Website: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/

➜ Listen on Spotify: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/spotify

➜ Listen on Apple: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/apple

➜ Listen on Spreaker: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/spreaker

➜ Listen on Google Podcasts: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/google

➜ Listen on Youtube embedded below or click here to subscribe

Full Episode on Youtube

Excerpts from the Episode

If you’re short on time, we’ve included a few of our favorite snippets from the full episode below.

Surviving Cancer

Sharing Our Struggles

Learn more about Jen and her work on her Instagram and Website. For more episodes, be sure to subscribe on your podcast platform of choice.