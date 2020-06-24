With the release of her sixth studio album, Lady Gaga introduced us to Chromatica through her eyes. Now, the Grammy-award winning artist and cultural icon has teamed up with Adobe and Live Nation to challenge you to use your creativity to bring your own inner world of Chromatica to life, a planet anchored by equality.

Using exclusive assets curated by Mother Monster, tap into your imagination and creatively express the unique meaning of Chromatica to you. Use any of your favorite Adobe creative apps, including Photoshop , Illustrator , Adobe Spark , and more.

From self-portraits to abstract representations of the Chromatica state of mind and beyond, the possibilities are endless, just like your imagination. Share your creative design on Instagram or Twitter between now and July 21st with #LadyGagaxAdobe, and follow the hashtag to see how other Little Monsters are bringing their inner worlds to life.

The grand prize winner will receive:

$10,000 cash (or local currency equivalent)

cash (or local currency equivalent) A high-quality print of your artwork, autographed by Lady Gaga

12-month Adobe All-Apps Creative Cloud Subscription

Nine Second Place Winners

$400 cash (or local currency equivalent)

An autographed Lady Gaga poster

3-month All-Apps Creative Cloud Subscription

“My fans have consistently shown their love and creativity through their art over the years, and always make me feel so happy and understood. I can’t wait to see what Chromatica means to them,” said Lady Gaga. “Adobe’s mission has always been to empower people to express themselves creatively. Now more than ever, creativity is being used to speak out against inequality, cope in the midst of a pandemic, and, hopefully, build bridges with one another,” said Ann Lewnes, EVP + CMO, Adobe. “Who better to join forces with than one of the most creative and compassionate people in the universe, Lady Gaga, to empower our community to build worlds that unite us all.”

The Lady Gaga Chromatica Challenge is just one of many incredible opportunities Adobe and Live Nation are bringing to you this year to showcase your creative expression as part of the Adobe Creativity Tour .

From creative challenges with artists like Marshmello to exclusive experiences at Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), Lollapalooza, Voodoo Music + Arts Experience and Sea.Hear.Now., the Adobe Creativity Tour offers one-of-a-kind moments to let your creativity shine in front of music’s biggest names.

Please visit http://creativitytour.adobe.com/challenges/chromatica for step by step instructions on how to enter the “Create Your Chromatica” Challenge, as well as more information on the Adobe Creativity Tour. Contest open to residents of US, UK, Canada (exc. Quebec), France, Germany, and Japan.

How To Enter