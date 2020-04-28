This course is about giving you the tools to communicate and direct your way into incredible engagement photographs. You’ll walk away with imagery that will serve as organic marketing tools in helping you gain more clients. Below you’ll find some of the techniques you’ll learn in the course:

Creativity with the Tools You Already Have

We take you to 4 vastly different engagement photography locations to prove you can achieve incredible results wherever you are! We want you to be comfortable shooting in any location, so we chose the four scenes you’ll likely be shooting in most: parks, beaches, urban cities, and old town environments. With behind the scenes filming for each location, you’ll master creativity & composition in every location with minimal gear for powerful results.