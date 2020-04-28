8 years ago we released our first couples portraiture course: Natural Light Couples Photography. It went on to be one of our best-selling courses teaching our signature Foundation Posing Framework that we now use and reference in almost every one of our Premium workshops. We are so excited to bring an update to this course designed to teach you everything about natural light engagement photography. From communication to capture, Engagement Photography 101 will help you master how to create stunning engagement photography using the gear you already have.
Engagement Photography 101 | Trailer
Now is your chance to pre-order this course for $30 off (limited time discount) and stream the first 2 chapters! The full course will be available on May 13th and purchasers will be notified by email.
Pre-Order Discount: $99 (originally $129)
Discount Ends: May 13th, 2020
This course is about giving you the tools to communicate and direct your way into incredible engagement photographs. You’ll walk away with imagery that will serve as organic marketing tools in helping you gain more clients. Below you’ll find some of the techniques you’ll learn in the course:
Creativity with the Tools You Already Have
We take you to 4 vastly different engagement photography locations to prove you can achieve incredible results wherever you are! We want you to be comfortable shooting in any location, so we chose the four scenes you’ll likely be shooting in most: parks, beaches, urban cities, and old town environments. With behind the scenes filming for each location, you’ll master creativity & composition in every location with minimal gear for powerful results.
Simple Gear, Incredible Results
You don’t need expensive lights or fancy gear. All you need is your camera, your favorite prime lenses, and a tripod. From there, the techniques this course will open up a world of creative possibilities.
Composition Begins with Your Lens
You’ll walk away understanding how tighter focal lengths can help you crop and control your compositions (as shown here). Meanwhile wider focal lengths can transport the viewer right into the emotion of a scene.
Add Motions & Special FX
Time is a compositional tool. When we think of compositional tools, we often think of framing, lighting, and even the camera’s aperture. But, motion is one of the most interesting compositional tools in your creative toolkit, a tool that too often we forget about.
Words Every Client Will Say
“We’re awkward, but we want photos that are natural and authentic.”
Your clients hired you because they want authentic portraits. We’ll help you achieve authenticity by giving you everything you need to say to your clients to elicit genuine emotion. This includes everything from directional cues to posing guidance.
This course focuses a lot on communication and perfecting your couples posing. You’ll learn our foolproof Foundation Posing Framework for getting couples warmed up and comfortable.
Having learned the Foundation Posing Framework, we’ll move on to directing and cues that elicit the perfect expression to match your vision for a particular moment.
Create Organic Marketing Tools
Your client’s friends and network get to know you and your style without ever meeting you in person. With all of the direction and posing cues we provide you with in this workshop, you’ll confidently be able to give your clients an unforgettable experience they won’t stop talking about.
Master Natural Light Before Using Flash!
Before you jump into Lighting 101 to Lighting 401, spend the time to master natural light as it will make you that much better once you decide to add flash! Every image within this course is shot using natural light only and uses the gear you likely already have. No need for assistants, extra lighting gear, or heavy stands.
