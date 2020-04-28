8 years ago we released our first couples portraiture course: Natural Light Couples Photography. It went on to be one of our best-selling courses teaching our signature Foundation Posing Framework that we now use and reference in almost every one of our Premium workshops. We are so excited to bring an update to this course designed to teach you everything about natural light engagement photography. From communication to capture, Engagement Photography 101 will help you master how to create stunning engagement photography using the gear you already have.

Engagement Photography 101 | Trailer

Now is your chance to pre-order this course for $30 off (limited time discount) and stream the first 2 chapters! The full course will be available on May 13th and purchasers will be notified by email.

Pre-Order Discount: $99 (originally $129)

Discount Ends: May 13th, 2020