As the name suggests, the Elgato Key Light Mini is the mini version of this family product line. It is a fully portable edge-lit LED panel with all the technology found inside the popular Key Light. This time, however, it has a rechargeable battery (so you do not always have to plug it in) and has a much smaller form factor.

Like its bigger siblings, it takes everything good about the Key Light and shrinks it down, in this case into a package you can quite literally take anywhere with you. And that opens it up far beyond the traditional at-desk streamer.

Design

Straight from the Elgato school of product design, the Key Light Mini is sleek and understated with all light panels on the front and an all black & pleasantly textured back. It is a compact unit that feels like one solid metal block, and there is no sense of hollowness anywhere, even if you tap on the panel itself. Weighing just 300 grams it is light enough to mount on a camera and coming in at just a centimeter or two wider than an iPhone 13, it is the perfect size for a backpack or even a back pocket.

Onboard Controls

With onboard controls, you can easily adjust the color temperature and brightness of the Key Light Mini. This will help you get the best shots in any environment.

Efficiency

The flicker-free LEDs keep cool while multiple diffusion layers and edge-lit architecture provide indirect soft lighting. At 50% brightness, the Key Light Mini can last up to four hours, and you can give it a 60-minute quick charge. You can bypass the Key Light Mini’s battery for longer battery health when plugged into an outlet. Or, if you are using the battery, activate Energy Saver Mode to extend its runtime.

Wireless Control

Whether you are using an iPhone, Android, Mac, or PC, you can set the perfect mood. When connected to your Wi-Fi network, you can just dial the settings using the onboard controls.

Magnetic Back Panel

With the magnetic back panel, you can stick the Key Light Mini onto metal surfaces and easily illuminate overhead shots. When we evaluated the product for our Elgato Key Light Mini review, we no longer needed a tripod. Its magnetic back panel helped us achieve the ideal lighting conveniently.

1/4-inch Thread

The 1/4-inch thread allows you to secure the Key Light Mini to a tripod, camera, or Elgato’s Multi-Mount. You can also attach any device with a compatible adapter.

Build Quality

With its metal chassis, the Key Light Mini’s durability is superior. Plus, it looks and feels premium.

Pricing

The Elgato Key Light Mini is available now for $100 from Elgato authorized resellers such as Amazon in both the U.S. and Europe.

Software

Once the Key Light Mini is properly configured with the Wi-Fi network, you can control it using Elgato’s Control Center app for both iOS and Android devices as well as Mac and Windows computers. The software can be used to adjust brightness and color temperature levels, update firmware and activate studio mode which bypasses the battery and uses a wired USB-C connection to draw power. Adjustments are reflected instantly and without latency.

Pros

Premium build quality

Brightness and Color Temperature are changeable

Can be connected wirelessly to an app (smartphone and PC)

Compatible with other devices from Elgato

Cons

No accessories like a desk stand or monitor mount included

Not the best for desk setups

Pricey

Final Thoughts

The Elgato Key Light Mini is ideal for streamers and content creators looking for a professional, compact, and high-quality light box that can also be used on the go. This battery-powered light is fully wireless, rechargeable, and can attach to magnetic surfaces, giving it a better advantage over rivals and most cheap ring lights. It is highly versatile since you can use it anywhere and mount it on a standard tripod mount and various accessories. If you create content on the go, you will need high-quality portable lighting as this product provides. This device will not be the cheapest option, however, if you are in the market and willing to pay for a brighter light – one that you can freely set up wirelessly – the Key Light Mini delivers a lot for the price.