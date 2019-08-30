Edelkrone SliderPLUS vs Rhino Slider EVO – A “Battle of the Sliders” Review

The video team here at SLR Lounge is always hard at work, diligently capturing all the footage that Pye and the team need for our educational videos, but today is special! That’s because today, we get to have that video team hop in front of the camera for our latest head-to-head review of the Edelkrone Sliderplus vs the Rhino Slider Evo!

Carlo spent the last month traveling with, and testing out these rigs, capturing countless hours of footage. After getting incredibly familiar with each of the devices inside an out, we finally have our “Battle of The Sliders” ready for your to view. “Both have pros and cons and I’m glad to be back and sharing what I, Ello, cinematographer, photographer, cam op, editor, fellow creative, think of them, both good and bad.”

Check out the in depth review in the video below.

As he mentions in the video, take into consideration the comparison and review is based on “run and gun” shooting. So a lot of what he’s talking about and referencing when using these sliders, is in regards to fast paced & high stress scenarios like weddings, special events, and quick commercials where you have little to no time to plan or setup a shot, let alone actually capture it properly.

The Good & The Bad for Each Slider

Pros:

Lightweight

Center locking switch is a great feature

Compact design that delivers big ways (aka the sliding motion)

Able to get shot the Rhino just can’t

the SliderPlus Long. it is the same over all length and weight, but twice the slider travel.

Cons:

Doesn’t feel robust

Wheels aren’t the best here

Needing tools to use the feet and to tune so it’s ready to use

MUST clean frequently

Pros:

Feels robust and out of the box ready to do work

Thumb tighten screws for the feet so no tools needed

The motion flywheel is the best

Cons:

It’s Heavy!

Its long but working length is short

Doesn’t travel well due to weight and it’s larger size.

Conclusion

Each of these sliders are absolutely awesome in their own right. That being said, the tough pick that had to be made in this challenge was the Rhino Slider EVO. Since it was smooth and ready to go right out of the box, needing no tweaking or configurations to get setup, it allowed for a much quicker go time for those fast paced events.

If we were focusing on using motor systems, the edelkrone would win for sheer awesomeness as the modular systems are unique, well built, and innovative, especially when paired with a tripod!

So what do you think? Do you agree with Carlo’s conclusion for the run & gun cinematographer? Do you use either of these sliders already? Let us know in the comments below.

