DxOMark Splits From DxO Labs | A Tale Of Two DxOs

DxO Labs has been on photographer’s radar for things like the recent acquisition of Nik software after Google had abandoned it and the DxO One smartphone camera, but most pervasively for its sensor-testing branch, DxOMark.

DxOMark benchmark scores have long been a data cruncher’s dream and a Canon shooter’s scourge. Previously, the two DxO’s coexisted as one business, but the big news is now they have split into two distinct units, and DxoMark has been “spun off” into its own privately owned company.

Excerpted from an email distribution discussing DxO’s 2017 milestones:

“We’ve had an important internal change as well: In September, DxOMark Image Labs was spun off from DxO Labs. DxOMark Image Labs is now a privately-owned, independent company. As such, we continue to pursue the development and commercialization of image quality solutions and services that support our customers in designing the best-quality camera systems for a range of markets, including smartphones, DSC/DSLRs, drones, action cams, surveillance, and automotive.”

Inferences are vague at this point, but by the sound of what was distributed in the email, the change is geared toward removing potential or surmised bias when comparing DxO’s own products, like the One, to competitors. Perhaps this means we will see new DxO products enter the arena soon, creating a broader need for neutrality concerning themselves.

The split actually took place back in September, as mentioned in the email, and thus far changes on the user end are fairly imperceptible. Time will tell what the significance of the division will be. What are your thoughts and guesses?