DxO’s Black Friday 2026 sale is live now through November 29, with discounts of up to 50% off across its full range of photo editing software. The sale covers new licenses and upgrades for DxO PhotoLab 10 ELITE, Nik Collection 9, DxO ViewPoint 6, DxO PureRAW 6 and DxO FilmPack 8, and no promo code is needed. Prices are already reduced at checkout.

Get the DxO Black Friday deal: https://www.dxo.com/en/bf26?i=SLRLOUNGE

FilmPack 8 gets the deepest cut in the sale at a full 50% off. PhotoLab 10 ELITE, Nik Collection 9, ViewPoint 6 and PureRAW 6 are all reduced as well, and upgrade pricing is discounted for existing owners on eligible versions.

Sale dates: November 17–29, 2026. No code required. Use the link in this article so the discount applies through SLR Lounge’s partner link.

PhotoLab 10 is DxO’s flagship end-to-end RAW editor, built around image quality first: lab-measured optical corrections from DxO Modules and DeepPRIME noise reduction and demosaicing applied during RAW conversion.

Version 10 adds a new layer of selective editing on top of that engine. Depth Masks target adjustments by distance from the camera rather than by shape or color alone. AI Masks can now select each person in a scene individually, down to features such as eyes, hair and lips, and can be refined with DxO’s U Point technology. A new Color Grading tool is built around a single color wheel, and automatic sensor dust removal detects dust and small imperfections at the RAW level.

If you want one DxO application to replace your current RAW editor, rather than add to it, PhotoLab 10 ELITE at $199.99 is the one to look at.

PureRAW 6 does one job, before editing begins. It removes noise, recovers fine detail and applies DxO’s optical corrections to your RAW files, then hands you a cleaned-up file to open in Lightroom Classic or Photoshop. It is the way to keep your existing workflow and still get DxO’s processing.

Version 6 brings DeepPRIME XD3, DxO’s most powerful noise reduction, to Bayer sensors as well as X-Trans. It also adds AI Sensor Dust Removal for batches of images and a high-fidelity compression option that produces smaller DNG files. For wedding and event photographers sitting on high-ISO reception files, that pre-processing step is the whole point.

At $99.99, down from $139.99, PureRAW 6 is also the easiest entry point into the DxO range if you are not ready to switch editors.

Nik Collection 9 is a suite of seven creative plugins that work inside Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Affinity and PhotoLab. DxO describes version 9 as the biggest update in the suite’s history.

New Depth Masks and AI Masks now work in every plugin. Nik Color Efex gains a Color Grading tool, and three new effects, Halation, Chromatic Shift and Glass Effect, widen the creative range. Color Efex and Analog Efex also gain eighteen blending modes, which change how a filter combines with the underlying image.

Nik is the pick for photographers who already like their editor and want a deeper creative toolkit on top of it. The Black Friday price is $149.99, down from $179.99.

ViewPoint 6 corrects perspective, geometry and distortion: the converging verticals, tilted horizons and stretched edges that show up most in architecture, interiors and wide-angle work. We covered it in depth in our DxO ViewPoint 6 review.

Version 6, released last month, adds AI masks to ReShape Fusion. The AI mask finds the outline of a subject and builds the correction mesh to match, so you can fix one element in the scene and decide how far the change carries into the rest of the frame. The standalone app now opens RAW files directly and saves corrections to a sidecar file, keeping the workflow non-destructive.

ViewPoint 6 is $99.99 for Black Friday, down from $129.99. It also works as a plugin alongside PhotoLab and other editors, so it can slot into a workflow you already have.

FilmPack 8 recreates the look of classic film stocks from laboratory measurements of real film, rather than from a generic filter approximation. It is the standout percentage deal in this sale: $74.99, down from $149.99.

Version 8 adds a Time Warp mode that runs an image through 200 years of photographic looks, full Photoshop support and 15 new film renderings, including CineStill 800T and Harman Phoenix 200. A Scanned Film Optimization tool prepares home-scanned negatives and slides for editing, which makes FilmPack useful well beyond digital files shot yesterday.

FilmPack also unlocks creative tools inside PhotoLab, so existing PhotoLab owners get more than a set of looks from adding it.

PhotoLab 10 ELITE ($199.99): full editor, Depth Masks, per-person AI Masks, DeepPRIME.

PureRAW 6 ($99.99): keep Lightroom or Photoshop, add DxO denoising and corrections up front.

Nik Collection 9 ($149.99): creative effects and masking inside the editor you already use.

ViewPoint 6 ($99.99): perspective and geometry correction, especially for architecture and interiors.

FilmPack 8 ($74.99): film emulation and scanned-film work, and the deepest discount in the sale.

You do not need all five. Most photographers will pick one entry point, PhotoLab if they want the editor, PureRAW if they do not, and add Nik, ViewPoint or FilmPack only where that specific job shows up in their work.

Dates: November 17–29, 2026

Discount: up to 50% off new licenses; upgrades also discounted on eligible versions

Code: none needed. Prices are reduced at checkout

Platforms: Windows and macOS (see each product page for system requirements)

Shop the sale through SLR Lounge: https://www.dxo.com/en/bf26?i=SLRLOUNGE

Find more photography software and gear discounts in our Black Friday Deal Tracker.

DxO’s strength has never been breadth. It is what happens to a RAW file at conversion: cleaner high-ISO detail and lens corrections measured from the actual camera and lens. Black Friday is the right time to buy into that, because these are one-time licenses rather than another subscription.

If you shoot a lot of low-light work, start with PureRAW 6 at $99.99 or PhotoLab 10 ELITE at $199.99 and judge the DeepPRIME results on your own files. If you shoot film, scan film, or simply miss the look of it, FilmPack 8 at half price is the easiest recommendation in the lineup. Buy before November 29. Once the sale ends, the range returns to full price.