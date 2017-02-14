dpBestflow | Your Free Workflow & Best Practices School

They say the best things in life are free, and for aspiring professional photographers, the American Society of Media Photographers has provided something truly great that anyone can access free of charge. Their generous gift is www.dpbestflow.org, a treasure trove of a site delving into the nitty-gritty of digital photography best practices and workflow.

As digital photography has evolved into something easily accessible with many photographers being self-taught, resources like this are invaluable. It’s important to keep integrity in the profession and without any sort of standardization, it’s an unfortunate reality that many people selling photography services have gaps in their knowledge in consequential areas that can be filled by studying the dpBestflow site.

There are many facets to photographic education, and what is encompassed here is technical rather than artistic, unglamorous and utterly useful. The site has in-depth answers to almost any practical, technical question a photographer could ask. Some examples:

a step-by-step guide to registering copyright

an extensive file delivery checklist detailing numerous considerations for what exactly should be delivered to an end user

a glossary of relevant terminology from “absolute colorimetric rendering intent” to “XML (Extensible Markup Language).”

Founded in 2007 with funding from the United States Library of Congress’s National Digital Information Infrastructure and Preservation Program, dpBestflow’s mission statement is as follows:

•To create guidelines for refined production workflows, archiving methods, and best practices for digital photography based on a variety of capture methods and intended image use. The guidelines will be developed on the basis of research, analysis of software products and other tools targeted at professional photographers. •To publish the dpBestflow® as a website open to the public. The adoption of the dpBestflow® guidelines will be promoted to the professional photography community and the public through programming at industry trade shows and a nationwide series of training events at ASMP chapters, trade shows, and educational institutions.

Bookmarking dpBestflow is highly recommended to anyone who is even remotely serious about their photography.