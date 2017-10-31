Don’t Think Drones Are A Danger To Planes? This Is How Much The Aviation World Disagrees With You
Last week I was to NYC, today I’m in Miami, tomorrow I’ll be back in NYC, and next week I could be in Jamaica, only to be in Phoenix shortly after, and you could be in Azerbaijan. This is the way of a world where jet engines have turned this massive planet into a village.
Air travel has come a long way in 100 years with little to no new threats, but drones are a big one, and to give a small idea of how grave a threat they are, one only need look at the absolute mayhem caused by a drone sighting near Gatwick airport. It’s done through a beautiful visualization, and highlights just how serious aviation specialists and authorities take this new threat.
On July 2nd this year, Gatwick Airport in England effectively shut down operations due to a drone sighting within the restricted airport airspace.
The drone was sighted and reported by arriving aircraft, and upon that news the airport suspended arrivals and arriving aircraft are kept in two holding patterns nearby, which quickly begin to fill up, putting fuel strain on some aircraft who are forced to divert to other airfields before Gatwick reopened.
Shortly after, the airport reopens when no drone can be seen, only for it to be spotted again and forcing the airport to halt operations once more. Due to the repeating nature of the problem, another holding area is created and even more aircraft must now divert to other airports, creating more passenger anxiety, and more stress and congestion in the airways and at other airports.
Eventually the airport operations resumed after inspection, but not after what you can see is a major disruption in operations that would have cost the airlines and airports absurd amounts of money, and all in the name of safety. What you should take from this is that safety is paramount to anything else in aviation, and that those who know aircraft well understand the catastrophic potential of a drone strike to an aircraft.
I have belabored this idea on many occasions and not without significant pushback from those who seems to think drones aren’t quite the potential ‘menace’ to aviation that they are. That somehow a little misbehavior from a drone pilot is of little consequence, but hopefully seeing how seriously a sighting is taken will tilt things. Like anything else, done in the right manner they are fine, but as someone involved in aviation, my plea is that you as drone operators grasp the responsibility and take heed.
Source: NATS
You seem to be on some sort of mission. These “sightings” have been more often then not, not a drone. It’s just part of the hysteria and a campaign to a total ban.
The plane that was supposed to be the fist evidence of a drone striking a plane and you fanned those flames, well they’re not even sure if it was a drone or not. There is no evidence it was a drone or a a bird.
The real problem in aviation is pilot error, not drones. Just google pilot error, you’ll have pages of results and you’ll see the carnage “real” pilots cause. Obviously, pilots need more training with how common “pilot error” is the cause for crashes and killing people. Drones have killed how many people colliding with planes? Or injured how many people colliding with planes? Yup, ZERO.
Now with you’re fanning the flames again with an unconfirmed “drone” sighting. They see something flying now and it’s automatically a drone.
Here are some “real” pilots in action, “The FAA reports that 38 aircraft have violated the temporary flight restriction near Palm Beach since February. In total, nine of those violations resulted in intercepts, which means fighter jets scrambled to flank the aircraft and escort the plane out of restricted airspace.”
What’s the cost to tax payers having to scramble fighter jets to escort “real pilots” out of areas they’re not supposed to be flying in? Where is your outrage?
“Real pilots” flying is restricted airspace in nothing new.
The article isn’t about pilots flying actual aircrafts. It’s about wannabe pilots flying a toy and creating havoc.
Personally, I think drones need to be banned. MOSTLY because I think they’re stupid and it would make me quite happy for them to be relegated to history books. But, also because literally anyone can get a drone, not follow the rules, and take lives WAY too easily. I said it in the last article on drones; drones will be the weapon of choice in the future. We’ve already seen drones with guns mounted on them AND USED. A drone was able to land on a naval ship undetected. Drones have struck planes and it’s only a matter of time before one strikes a plane in the right place and takes it down. And drones have the ability to carry a payload which could easily take down a building. Heck, put several drones on a mission together and attack a building all at once. This is jihad with the ability to live to fight another day.
I think drones should be shot down immediately. Art be damned.
You’re making the same argument you did before, and your statements are empirically
incorrect. You speak of ‘no evidence’ as if you’re part of the
investigative team. The drone was sighted, twice in this instance, and
in the past instance the drone did in fact hit the aircraft. Whether you
choose to accept or not doesn’t change it. Frankly I’ll take the word of commercial pilots with more responsibility on their shoulders with souls on board than your decided skepticism and assumption.
Then to go on and
speak about breach of airspace and tax-payer costs of intercepts as if
it’s in the same realm of discussion voids what you’re saying further.
This has zero to do with it, and if you want to speak about that we can
do that another time – you can’t expect anyone to address all issues in
one post. This is about drones and aircraft.
Nothing in this story has to do with pilot error, and you don’t seem to grasp the fact that the whole idea here is to avoid the disaster that all of us in this industry (aviation) know is possible.
Dave, I’m afraid you’ve lost the plot.