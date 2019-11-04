Have you been debating about picking up a Flashpoint XPLOR 600Pro or eVOLV 200 kit? Well now may just be the time to finalize that decision since Adorama has a bundle for both of these awesome lighting tools at over 35% off! You can grab this bundle at an incredibly reduced price of just $879.00, (that’s a savings of over $485!) We’ve reviewed the Flashpoint XPLOR lights before, (See below), and can confirm that these lights are fantastic for the photographer working in studio, and on location, so with this deal announcement, it’s too good to not share with our readers.

The Flashpoint XPLOR 600pro Kit Bundle comes with: Flashpoint XPLOR AD600Pro, Flashpoint H600P, Flashpoint eVOLV 200 and a Flashpoint eVOLV 200 Pro Skin and Shipping is free! Plus Free Bonus items: Flashpoint Baseball Cap!

The Flashpoint XPLOR 600PRO is a solid contender for the higher priced flash models. The upper echelons still have name recognition, brand trust, and in Profoto’s case, rental house ubiquity, but Flashpoint is definitely making a splash with this strobe. It takes a leap of faith to take a budget-priced strobe on an important shoot, but I did it and survived to tell the story – and it’s a victorious one. In all, this is impressively specced, and more importantly, an impressively performing strobe at a budget-friendly price. It’s new enough that longevity is to-be-determined as is reliability in the long haul, but if the old adage, “buy cheap, buy twice,” is disproven in this strobe, all the other brands will need to watch out.

Bundle Details and Specs

Flashpoint AD600Pro Witstro All-In-One Outdoor Flash Kit With XP-600 Pro Extention Head and eVOLV 200 Kit. Featuring a 2.4 GHz wireless X system with a range of up to 328′, the AD600Pro Witstro All-In-One Outdoor Flash from Godox is a versatile tool compatible with several TTL systems including Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, Olympus, and Panasonic options. It offers up to 600Ws with nine steps of output power, ranging from 1/1 to 1/256, and comes with a powerful 28.8V/2600mAh lithium-ion battery pack that provides up to 360 full-power flashes in outdoor situations and location shooting. Alternatively, you can run the monolight on AC power with an optional adapter. Flashpoint eVOLV 200 R2 TTL Pocket Flash with Barndoor Kit (Godox AD200) Flashpoint introduces the next step in the evolution of the outstanding R2 Family. The eVOLV 200, with the heart of the world famous Streaklight 360 TTL and the soul of the ever popular XPLOR 600 TTL, compatible with R2 Canon, Nikon and Sony. A compact and efficient solution for travel, easy setup and the reliability of the R2 Wireless System. Never before has off camera lighting been so user friendly and masterful. It will change the way you harness your camera’s technology Flashpoint XP600 Pro Portable 600ws Extension FlashHead (Godox h600p) The Flashpoint XPLOR 600Pro TTL 600ws six foot extension head transforms the newXPLOR 600Pro series monolight into a boom friendly powerhouse, perfect for use with softboxes or as a gridded hair light. Connects directly to any XPLOR by unplugging the glass shielded flash tube from the XPLOR monolight body, locking the pronged cable link in place and then inserting the original flash tube on the head extension sockets. The lightweight remote head is then acting as an extension cord between the strobe and remote flash tube, efficiently enabling remote, difficult to place precise lighting. The extension head has a built-in LED modeling lamp, just like the 600 Pro. You don’t give up the convenience of an umbrella holder, a free moving 180° degree tilt lock, and handle, and all popular Bowens S-type mount light modifiers that fit directly on this monolight extension head.