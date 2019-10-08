Apparently the DSLR isn’t dead after all. That is if the rumors are true that Canon is working on a new flagship DSLR, the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III. According to a Canon Rumors source, the EOS-1D X Mark III rumored specifications are pretty impressive.

Canon EOS-1D X Mark III Rumored Specifications (Canon Rumors):

28.1mp full-frame CMOS

Up to 30fps still shooting

Dual DIGIC 9 (This would be the first time the 1D series would introduce a new processor)

IBIS

New and larger rear LCD, the source said it looked brighter too.

February announcement

The two specs here that stand out the most to me are 30 fps and IBIS. If the camera actually has the ability to shoot at 30 fps it’s going to be a huge upgrade for sports and wildlife photographers. That’s double the frames per second of the EOS-1D X Mark II, which is already incredibly fast. And the addition of IBIS on a full frame DSLR is a big deal if true. The question I have though is why another flagship DSLR? Wouldn’t it make more sense for Canon to put 100% of their focus into creating the mirrorless equivalent of the EOS-1D X? Perhaps it’s just because the lens lineup isn’t there yet for the mirrorless cameras and with the Olympics coming next year Canon wants to use the opportunity to show off a shiny new camera. But, it’s clear that mirrorless is the future for Canon and the lens lineup that is coming for the EOS R system is where the innovation and excitement with Canon lies. One way or the other, 2020 promises to be a really exciting year for Canon.

What are your thoughts on this rumor? Are you excited about IBIS and 30 fps on a new flagship Canon DSLR?