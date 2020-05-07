DJI has officially announced it’s latest commercial drone and its first hybrid camera series, the Matrice 300 RTK and Zenmuse H20. The Matrice 300 RTK, DJI’s flagship commercial drone platform, features a flight time of up to 55 minutes, 6 Directional Sensing & Positioning, support for up to 3 payloads simultaneously, a flight range of up to 9.3 miles (15km), and more. Built to reinvent the way you work, the M300 RTK combines industry-leading airborne intelligence with unrivaled reliability.

The Zenmuse H20 Series, with its wide-angle camera, 23x optical zoom camera, thermal camera, and a laser rangefinder, is the optimal match for the M300 RTK. Put together, the Matrice 300 RTK and Zenmuse H20 Series reimagine what it means for tools to be tough, reliable, and intelligent.

As you can see from the video, this new system is absolutely packed with new technologies and features for commercial use, but it’s likely we’ll start to see them trickle down into future iterations of the consumer-level drones.

What’s unique about this particular model is the top-mounted body with bottom-mounted blades. The unique design allows the AI-powered technology to get a much more detailed view of the environment for a less obstructed viewing. How? The boxy array on the top of the drone has a six directional sensing and positioning system that provides a maximum object-detection range of up to 130ft (40m), as well as an anti-collision beacon making the drone more visible in low light environments. Additionally, DJI has added it’s AirSense (ADS-B) technology to the drone that will alert pilots if any other aircraft of drones are nearby!

Another incredible feature is how it’s built for extreme weather conditions! This workhorse is IP45 rated weather sealing keeps out rain and dust, paired with a self-heating battery helping to keep the aircraft airborne in a wide range of temperatures from -4 to 122 Fahrenheit!

Technical Specifications of the Matrice 300 RTK

Aircraft

Dimensions Unfolded, propellers excluded, 810×670×430 mm (L×W×H) Folded, propellers included, 430×420×430 mm (L×W×H)

Weight (with single downward gimbal) Approx. 3.6 kg (without batteries) Approx. 6.3 kg (with two TB60 batteries)

Max Payload – 2.7 kg

Max Takeoff Weight – 9 kg

Max Ascent Speed S mode: 6 m/s P mode：5 m/s

Max Descent Speed (vertical) S mode: 5 m/s P mode：3 m/s

Max Speed S mode: 23 m/s P mode：17 m/s

Service Ceiling Above Sea Level – 5000 m (with 2110 propellers, takeoff weight ≤ 7 kg) / 7000 m (with 2195 propellers, takeoff weight ≤ 7 kg)

Max Flight Time – 55 min

Supported DJI Gimbals – Zenmuse XT2/XT S/Z30/H20/H20T

Remote Controller

Max Transmitting Distance (unobstructed, free of interference) NCC/FCC: 15 km CE/MIC: 8 km SRRC: 8 km

Battery Life Built-in battery: Approx. 2.5h Built-in battery+External battery: Approx. 4.5h



FPV Camera

Resolution – 960p

FOV – 145°

Frame rate – 30 fps

Intelligent Flight Battery

Name TB60

Capacity 5935 mAh

Voltage 52.8 V

Battery Type LiPo 12S

Energy 274 Wh

Net Weight Approx. 1.35 kg

The DJI M300 RTK also has a new Advanced Dual Operator mode which gives 2 separate pilots the ability to control the aircraft, providing a backup in case one pilot happens to become compromised or lose the connection to the craft due to batteries dying or interference. This is also a great feature for people learning to fly with an instructor!

When the drone is paired with the new Zenmuse H20 series cameras, things get elevated to an entirely new level. The system is designed to make the most out of the technology and software available in both the camera and drone. Including a 20mp 23x zoom camera, a 12mp wide-angle camera, and a laser rangefinder that measures out to 3,937 feet (1,200m)! (making this an ideal system for surveyors, first responders, law enforcement and more).

DJI has also updated the Pilot app to make it easier to switch between all the sensors on the H20 series payloads as well as the addition of a few new modes to make the most out of the multi-camera array. You can apparently use a single click to capture images/video simultaneously from all 3 cameras! No matter what you take away from this, it’s a massive upgrade in every sense to its predecessor and I’m quite anxious to see and read the first-hand reviews from my aerial enthusiasts out there! Until then I’d love to know what you think of this system. Have you used the other Matrice models before? Are you interested in seeing all the new features in action? Let us know in the comments below.

